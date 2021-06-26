One-Punch Man: Road To Hero 2.0 Celebrates One-Year Anniversary

Oasis Games has launched a new celebration in One-Punch Man: Road To Hero 2.0 as the game celebrates its one-year anniversary. The anniversary has started with a special in-game limited event for the next two weeks that will run until July 7th. This one will feature new characters to recruit and add to your teams to make them even more powerful. What's more, more new game modes have been added that will challenge you in various ways and keep the team on their toes. The devs are also giving away free in-game currency of 500 Diamonds to all players who log in to redeem the code HAOP21 through July 22nd. You can check out more details below about the anniversary. Best of luck to all of you collecting everything this month.

The One-Punch Man: Road to Hero 2.0 in-game limited eventwill include two special characters available to recruit and two new game modes: Phoenix man & Genos – Anniversary Edition characters Enlist Phoenix man to bring powerful skills that can change team synergies

Recruit a special Genos with a whole new look and outfit to fight villains A Special Day New Game mode Climb through 12 challenging floors — Using up to five characters with one team, the goal is to reach the top for access to special rewards

— Using up to five characters with one team, the goal is to reach the top for access to special rewards Receive in-game event rewards and item supplies — These can boost characters or debuff enemies for every three floors cleared using the team

— These can boost characters or debuff enemies for every three floors cleared using the team Procedurally generated levels — Each new playthrough of the mode will reset and randomly generate supplies, enemies, and props for each floor Saitama's Adventure Roll the dice — Move Saitama on a game board using dice to land on spaces for earning points, rewards, and different challenges

— Move Saitama on a game board using dice to land on spaces for earning points, rewards, and different challenges Earn special rewards with Saitama— Obtain points in exchange for puzzle pieces that can unlock special rewards on the game board

