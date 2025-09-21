Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Crimson Tales, Onirism, Shoreline Games

Onirism Release Date Delayed Until Early October

After being in Early Access for six years already, the release date for Onirism has been pushed back another two weeks into October

Article Summary Onirism's full release delayed again, now targeting early October after six years in Early Access.

Developers delayed Onirism to avoid overlapping with the launch of Hades II, seeking higher visibility.

Onirism features 20+ chapters, hundreds of enemies, unique weapons, vehicles, and deep multiplayer modes.

Players join Carol on an imaginative quest to rescue her plushie, exploring colorful and dreamlike worlds.

Indie game developer Crimson Tales and publisher Shoreline Games have delayed the release of the game Onirism for another couple of weeks. If you're not familiar with the game, we don't blame you at this point, as it has been in active development in Early Access since 2019, and every time it looks like it's ready to be released, the team just pushes it back. This time, the game had a release date set for September 25, but due to the release of Hades II, they decided to steer clear of it and reset for a date of October 2. You can check out the latest trailer here as we wait to see if this will be the official date or not.

Onirism

A stolen plushie. A mysterious portal and a girl full of energy and imagination, packed with lots of attitude. Jump into Carol's slippers and chase the unknown in this fast-paced, dream-like adventure through the world of Crearia! Explore more than 20 unique levels spread over 10 chapters, each packed with secrets, puzzles and bizarre creatures. Platform through candy colored forests, scale the great pyramids, and battle monsters on a mysterious moon base! Of course, not everyone you meet wants to be your friend. More than 300 unique enemies await you through your adventure. Each one brings its own otherworldly design and unpredictable behavior, turning every encounter into a surreal challenge.

But dangerous as they are, those enemies are nothing compared to their leaders. More than 20 bosses seek to end your journey. From sentient carnivorous plants to megalomaniac scientists, you will need every ounce of skill to survive! Wield over 300 unique weapons and gadgets. Unlock a staggering arsenal of blasters, bubble guns, rocket launchers, and more, each with its own explosive personality! Dress Carol in a massive collection of over 200 costumes, from space suits to wacky hats. Zoom through stages in the Buzzard Plane, Royal Hovercraft, Mechs, and over 20 more vehicles! Battle it out in local or online multiplayer with friends. Whether it's blasting each other or taking bosses together, fun is always better shared! Join Carol on her quest to save her beloved plushie Bunbun as she blasts, jumps, and laughs her way through worlds shaped by imagination. Dive into Onirism today and embrace the chaos of dreams!

