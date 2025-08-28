Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Klub Kofta Studio, Operation Octo

Operation Octo Confirmed For Steam Release Next Month

The new frantic aquatic tower defense game Operation Octo will be released on Steam, as the game will arrive in mid-September

Article Summary Operation Octo launches on Steam in mid-September, offering unique aquatic tower defense action.

Play as Dr. Odin, an octopus scientist, defending the ocean floor against waves of skeleton enemies.

Strategically unlock and upgrade turrets, facing challenging biomes and environmental hazards.

Experience bullet-hell inspired defense gameplay and epic boss fights across varied undersea worlds.

Indie game developer and publisher Klub Kofta Studio have confirmed the official release date of Operation Octo, as the game arrives in a couple of weeks. If you haven't seen the game yet, this is an aquatic tower defense title, in which you are an octopus scientist fighting off skeletons at the ocean floor, using an array of items you have found and created. Enjoy the latest trailer here as the game will drop onto Steam on September 10, 2025.

Operation Octo

Join Dr. Odin, an octopus scientist, on his brave journey to stop the evil skeleton army that threatens the marine ecosystem. However, this isn't any typical tower defense gameplay. Operation Octo combines fast-paced, bullet-hell inspired mechanics with strategic turret placement as you dodge oncoming waves of enemies. You'll explore three dynamic biomes across the seven seas, with each one offering unique hazards and environmental challenges designed to keep you on your toes. As you progress, you'll upgrade your arsenal of turrets and allies to fight by your side against the ever-growing threat.

Unlock Turrets: Your arsenal is filled with mechanized sea lives! Those cool inventions (such as Pistol Shrimp, Navy Seal, and Death Ray) will handle the fight. You'll discover new turret types, one after another – but it's up to you to determine how best to utilize each of 'em!

Your arsenal is filled with mechanized sea lives! Those cool inventions (such as Pistol Shrimp, Navy Seal, and Death Ray) will handle the fight. You'll discover new turret types, one after another – but it's up to you to determine how best to utilize each of 'em! Skeleton Enemies: Did you know that most humans who ever lived are dead? Tons of skeletons end up in the ocean and are terrorizing local ecosystems. Fight sword-swinging pirates, poison-wielding chemists, and even skeletal dragons. Those skeletons are sure to shake up your play style at every turn!

Did you know that most humans who ever lived are dead? Tons of skeletons end up in the ocean and are terrorizing local ecosystems. Fight sword-swinging pirates, poison-wielding chemists, and even skeletal dragons. Those skeletons are sure to shake up your play style at every turn! Unique Biomes: As you adventure the seven seas, you'll add more creatures to your turret collection and face new and exciting dangers. Adapting to changing environments is key to survival: don't misstep into a toxic brine pool or forget your light in the darkness of the deep sea.

As you adventure the seven seas, you'll add more creatures to your turret collection and face new and exciting dangers. Adapting to changing environments is key to survival: don't misstep into a toxic brine pool or forget your light in the darkness of the deep sea. Turret Upgrades: Skeletons will sometimes drop a variety of Elixirs, which you can use to boost turrets into different forms! Will you turn a turret into a frosty ice machine, a powerful mutant, or a shadowy stealth weapon?

Skeletons will sometimes drop a variety of Elixirs, which you can use to boost turrets into different forms! Will you turn a turret into a frosty ice machine, a powerful mutant, or a shadowy stealth weapon? Boss Fights: Special levels featuring larger-than-life boss enemies with formidable abilities!

