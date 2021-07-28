Opus: Echo Of Starsong Gets A Demo & Gameplay Trailer

Indie game studio Sigono has released a new gameplay trailer as well as a free demo for their game Opus: Echo Of Starsong. In case you haven't been following this series, the game is the third installment in the Opus series, following previous titles Opus: The Day We Found Earth and Opus: Rocket Of Whispers. This chapter of the series is set to be released sometime later this year on PC via Steam, but for now, you can check out a slice of the game by heading to this link. As for the trailer, you can check it out down at the bottom along with all of the info on the game we have for you here.

Opus: Echo Of Starsong follows Eda and Lee, two star-crossed adventurers who team up to uncover the source of a mysterious outer space radiance known as the 'Starsong'. Gameplay moves between visual novel style storytelling, puzzle-solving, galaxy charting, space navigating, and third person exploration, as Eda and Lee chart a course to the heart of the galaxy. Seeing is believing – A distinct blend of hand-drawn illustrations and low-poly art lend an eerie beauty to a war-torn, lawless galaxy.

Starstruck heroes – Follow protagonists Lee and Eda as they explore forgotten corners of the galaxy and unravel the truth behind an ancient myth.

Space Opera – Thoughtful sound design and beautifully composed music weaves into the story of the mysterious 'Starsong'.

Stronger Together – Use Eda's voice to locate the elusive asteroid temples, and then disembark as Lee to explore and solve the puzzles within.

Motley crew – Meet a diverse cast of enemies and allies on the journey, each with a backstory tied to the troubled history of the solar system.

Don't lose your way – Manage the ship's resources and upgrade it as you chart a path through the stars, crossing into unknown and dangerous territory.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: OPUS: Echo of Starsong｜Gameplay Trailer (Game Demo Available Now!) (https://youtu.be/gZqLJRxd92M)