Orbital Bullet Receives Several Upgrades In "Fresh Meat" Update

Assemble Entertainment has unleashed a new update into Orbital Bullet as the game has more upgrades with "Fresh Meat". The new update brings in a bevy of content as you'll be experiencing new abilities, new enemies to fight, new guns to work with, and of course, a new level to try and contain. We have the rundown of everything included from the developers here along with a trailer to give you an idea of what you'll run into.

On the crimson-drenched planet Karth, the heinous Dread Corp. has built a manufacturing plant that would make even Jason Voorhees feel squeamish. The Meat Factory is the ultimate fusion of slaughterhouse and mad science laboratory, where unfortunate souls undergo brutal surgery, unwanted amputations, and are forcibly mutated with controlling parasites. Rotational roguelike warriors will be pleased to hear there are also five new weapons to dispatch those aforementioned abominations, like the self-explanatory Flamethrower and the rapid-fire, long-distance death-dealing Spiral Gun. If that's not enough to encourage your visit to the (really) red planet, the Fresh Meat update also brings new abilities to Orbital Bullet, such as the thematically appropriate "Corpse Collector" perk that lets you use readily available bodies as ammunition! Biome, Bloody Biome: Located on the hostile planet Karth, this dreadful new location is where the monsters at Dread Corp. finalize their barbaric manufacturing processes, which may or may not involve infecting unwilling subjects with deadly parasite.

Revolting New Enemies: It's safe to say the Dread Corp. manufacturing plant isn't building car tires or mobile phones. No, the blood-caked factory floor is responsible for creating mindless hybrid soldiers equipped with all manner of limb-removal devices and whirring buzzsaws — all ready to take you on in up-close-and-personal combat.

Corpse Collector: Take advantage of all the dead bodies with the handy new Corpse Collector perk, which converts those wretched remains into powerful projectiles, and get your Super Mario on with the Down Slam, a new ability that utilizes the power of…big butts…to stun enemies and make them easier to kill.

Take advantage of all the dead bodies with the handy new Corpse Collector perk, which converts those wretched remains into powerful projectiles, and get your Super Mario on with the Down Slam, a new ability that utilizes the power of…big butts…to stun enemies and make them easier to kill. Stay Strapped: Ensure your enemies are cooked to perfection with the Flamethrower or keep your distance with the far-reaching, rapid-fire attack of the Spiral Gun

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Orbital Bullet | Fresh Meat Update Trailer (INT) (https://youtu.be/_fcAnDL7THU)