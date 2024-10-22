Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: giratina, pokemon, Pokémon GO Halloween

Origin Giratina Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Max Out Season

How many trainers are needed to defeat Origin Forme Giratina in Pokémon GO Raids? Use this Raid Guide as Spooky Season begins.

The September, October, and November seasons of Pokémon GO, titled Max Out, have now been announced. This season will focus on Galar, introducing Dynamax Pokémon and Max Battles. October is all about spooky Pokémon, and the raid rotation shows that. Tier Five Raids will feature Origin Forme Giratina and Darkrai, with Shadow Raids featuring Entei on the weekends. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Blaziken, Mega Sableye, and Mega Banette. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Origin Forme Giratina, who will have a stint as the Tier Five Raid Boss. Let's get into it.

Top Origin Forme Giratina Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Origin Forme Giratina counters as such:

Mega Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe

Shadow Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe

Mega Tyranitar: Bite, Brutal Swing

Shadow Tyranitar: Bite, Brutal Swing

Mega Garchomp: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Origin Forme Dialga: Dragon Breath, Roar of Time

Mega Gengar: Lick, Shadow Ball

Origin Forme Palkia: Dragon Tail, Spacial Rend

Mega Salamence: Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor

Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help efficiently take down Origin Forme Giratina.

Dawn Wings Necrozma: Shadow Claw, Moongeist Beam

Haxorus: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe

Dragapult: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe

Tyranitar: Bite, Brutal Swing

Dialga: Dragon Breath, Draco Meteor

Hydreigon: Dragon Breath, Brutal Swing

Kyurem: Dragon Breath, Glaciate

Darkrai: Snarl, Shadow Ball

Tapu Lele: Astonish, Nature's Madness

Salamence: Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Origin Forme Giratina can be defeated with two trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Origin Forme Giratina will have a CP of 2105 in normal weather conditions and 2631 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

