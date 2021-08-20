Oshawott Community Day Set For September 2021 In Pokémon GO

We have a good one, folks. Pokémon GO has announced Oshawott Community Day for September. The event, which will see the release of Shiny Oshawott, will take place Sunday, September 19, 2021, from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM local time.

Niantic announced the full details for Oshawott Community Day over at the Pokémon GO blog:

Shiny Oshawott will be released.

Oshawott will not only be appearing more frequently in the wild and responding with greater frequency to Incense, it will also be attracted to Rainy Lure Modules.

The Community Day exclusive Charged Attack for Oshawott's ultimate evolution, Samurott, comes as no surprise. It's Hydro Cannon, which is the popular and highly usable Water-type attack given to every Water-type Starter Pokémon thus far.

That's not it, though. After the event, Samurott will be able to learn the Charged Attack Razor Shell. This will not be a Legacy Move, so you can get it on your Samurott through either the luck of the evolution draw or through using a Charged TM.

Snapshot: Oshawott will be photobombing. Make a note for this one, fellow Pokémon GO trainers, as this is an easy one to forget even though it's a consistent feature.

The Community Day Box available for 1,280 PokéCoins will include 50 Ultra Balls, five Lucky Eggs, five Rainy Lure Modules, and an Elite Fast TM.

Oshawott-inspired stickers will be rewards for trainers who spin PokéStops or open Gifts. These can also be bought from the Pokémon GO shop.

The Oshawott Community Day–exclusive Special Research story will be titled "From Scalchops to Seamitars" and can be purchased for $1 USD. So far, all we know is that it will include a Rainy Lure Module.

Bonus: Triple Catch XP. Ever since Levels 41 – 50 have rolled out, this has been a highly-coveted bonus. Be sure to go into the event with your Lucky Eggs prepped and ready to run the whole time.

Bonus: As with all current Community Days, Incense activated during the event will last for three hours.

Bonus: Lure Modules will also last for three hours.

Stay tuned for more coverage, guides, and tips for Oshawott Community Day in Pokémon GO!