Out Of Sight VR Confirmed For Multiple Platforms This May

Out Of Sight has been confirmed for release on multiple platforms, as the game will be released across the board in late May

Article Summary Out Of Sight VR and regular versions drop on May 22, 2025, across multiple platforms.

Immerse in a unique second-person VR as Teddy, guiding blind Sophie through a sinister mansion.

Experience innovative dual-perspective puzzle-solving for complex gameplay.

Navigate hidden paths and protect Sophie from unseen threats in this atmospheric game.

Developer The Gang and publisher Starbreeze have confirmed the release date and platformers for their upcoming game Out Of Sight. The team confirmed the regular version of the game would be out for Steam, the Epic Game Store, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch on May 22, 2025. While the VR version from Flat2VR Studios will arrive on SteamVR the same day, with Meta Quest and PSVR2 happening at a later time. We have the latest trailer for you here, showing off the game.

Out Of Sight

Sophie is trapped. A blind girl lost in the depths of a decaying mansion, she has only one lifeline—her teddy bear. In Out of Sight VR, you don't just control Sophie; you see through Teddy's eyes, guiding her through a world of shifting shadows, unseen threats, and long-buried secrets. This groundbreaking second-person VR experience challenges everything you know about immersion, flipping the traditional first-person perspective on its head. As Teddy, you are both within the world and separate from it, an ever-present protector who must navigate danger without directly controlling Sophie's fate. Position yourself strategically, reveal hidden pathways, and ensure she avoids the sinister captors stalking her every move.

Every step unravels a deeper mystery. Perspective-shifting chase sequences blur the line between fear and urgency as Sophie is carried through the mansion, forced to flee from forces she cannot see. Dual-perspective puzzle-solving demands both careful planning and quick thinking, forcing you to place yourself in key locations to guide her to safety. And as you explore, remnants of the past whisper their warnings—traces of those who came before, their fates unknown. Drenched in atmosphere and rich with emotional depth, Out of Sight VR delivers a uniquely harrowing experience—one that goes beyond fear and into responsibility. Every choice you make as Teddy is an act of care, every successful escape a moment of relief. You are her eyes. You are her guardian. But is that enough to bring her to safety?

