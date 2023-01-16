The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Silver Tempest Part 43: Trainers Begin Our spotlight on the cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield - Silver Tempest moves to the Full Art Trainer Supporter cards of the set.

In November 2022, Pokémon TCG released the final main series set of the Sword & Shield era. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest, came out on September 9th, 2022. It is the twelfth set under the Sword & Shield banner and it adapts the Japanese sets Incandescent Arcana and Paradigm Trigger, with its Trainer Gallery subset adapting cards from VMAX Climax. The Lugia-themed Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest also continues both Radiant Pokémon as well as the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that began in the first set of the year, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Follow me on a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and theorize as to what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we continue with the Full Art section of Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest.

The Full Art Trainer Supporters of Silver Tempest begin with…

Brandon, the Frontier Brain and chief of the Battle Frontier's Battle Pyramid in Pokémon: Emerald.

Candice, the Gym Leader of Snowpoint Gym in Sinnoh. Candice, as you might have guessed from the snowy background, specializes in Ice-types.

Furisode Girl, who is a Trainer class rather than a single Trainer. There are four variations of Furison Girl, including a goth one who wears black and red, a brunette with a blue and pink kimono, a blonde who wears off-white and black, and this flower-themed character who wears pink and purple.

Candice and Furisode Girl are, respectively, the second and third most valuable Full Art Trainers in this set after Serena Full Art, which has broken out a bit and is considered the overall fifth chase card in the set.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through this Lugia and Alolan Vulpix-themed set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest. Next time, the spotlight continues with the Full Art section of this expansion.