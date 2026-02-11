Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Haunted Lands

Haunted Lands Confirmed To Launch Steam Next Fest Demo

You can play a free demo of the upcoming old-school horror title Haunted Lands, as the game will also take part in Steam Next Fest

Select from five unique heroes, each with distinct abilities and playstyles for varied gameplay.

Explore crypts and tombs packed with monsters, secrets, tough bosses, and dangerous environments.

Collect powerful artifacts to customize your hero, enhance skills, and tackle hardcore challenges.

Indie game developer Alevgor and publisher Alawar confirmed they will have a free demo out for the game Haunted Lands as part of Steam Next Fest. The demo is actually out as of today, giving you a chance to play the old-school looking horror title, as you get to experience a small piece of the opening part of the game. With the demo came a new trailer, which you can check out here.

Haunted Lands

Step into the blood-soaked Haunted Lands, a retro-inspired action platformer filled with hidden secrets and hardcore challenges. Choose from five unique characters, each fitting a different playstyle. Delve into perilous burial grounds, crawling with evil spirits and nightmarish abominations. Acquire powerful artifacts to confront these horrors and find new ways to approach battles. As you purge these haunted lands, acquire artifacts to enhance both the offensive and defensive capabilities of the Gunner, Beast, and Mage. There are plenty of artifacts to collect, and the most powerful ones can even entirely change some of your characters' skills. If you're craving a challenge, try completing every objective with each character and discover every hidden secret, too.

Unique Heroes: Choose one of five playable characters. Some prefer to demolish monsters from a safe distance, while others excel in close combat. Each has their own abilities and playstyle.

Choose one of five playable characters. Some prefer to demolish monsters from a safe distance, while others excel in close combat. Each has their own abilities and playstyle. Dangerous Locations: Explore the ruins of the old crypts and tombs filled with evil spirits and otherworldly monsters. Blast your way through hordes of enemies, their elite versions, and challenging bosses.

Explore the ruins of the old crypts and tombs filled with evil spirits and otherworldly monsters. Blast your way through hordes of enemies, their elite versions, and challenging bosses. Powerful Artifacts: Acquire artifacts to enhance your abilities, offering new ways to confront the horrors of the burial grounds. The most powerful items can change your character's skills entirely.

Acquire artifacts to enhance your abilities, offering new ways to confront the horrors of the burial grounds. The most powerful items can change your character's skills entirely. Hardcore Challenges: Find every secret hidden in the Haunted Lands, complete every objective, and leave behind nothing but corpses. Dare you descend into the very abyss of hell and come back unscathed?

