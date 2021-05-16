Outbreak: Endless Nightmares Is Set For Release On May 19th

Drop Dead Studios announced this past week that they will be releasing Outbreak: Endless Nightmares on May 19th for multiple platforms. The game will have you running for your life in the middle of a zombie outbreak with real-time lighting and shadows topped with detailed textures to bring this latest entry of the series to life. The devs are taking great pride in the idea that this is the most polished Outbreak title to date! You can experience it for yourself when the game drops on May 19th on PC, and current and next-gen versions of Xbox and PlayStation, all running in 4K at 60 FPS.