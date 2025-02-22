Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Okami Studio, outlawed

Outlawed Provides Release Date With Steam Next Fest Demo

We now have an official release date for the game Outlawed, set to come out next month, with a Steam Next Fest demo on the way

Article Summary Outlawed release date set for March 12, with a Steam Next Fest demo running from February 24 to March 3.

Engage in 30-player multiplayer battles in a crime-infused urban setting for strategic survival and victory.

Customize your gameplay experience with versatile weapons, tactical gear, and diverse vehicles.

Experience approachable PvPvE gameplay with focus on fun, strategy, and high mobility in an expansive cityscape.

Indie game developer and publisher Okami Studio confirmed they have a release date for Outlawed, as well as a free demo for Steam Next Fest. First off, as everyone seems to be doing, the demo will run from February 24 until March 3, giving you a sample of the game to try out and experience what they have to offer. After that, the game will officially launch for PC on March 12, which was a quick turnaround time from when they were testing it just last month. Enjoy the demo next week!

Outlawed

In Outlawed, players take on the role of survivors looking to make a name for themselves, scavenging valuable resources and battling through enemy territory to escape with their haul. This online multiplayer game pits up to 30 players against each other in squads of three on a massive urban map teeming with rival gangs. Whether teaming up with friends or venturing solo, players will need strategy, teamwork, and quick thinking to overcome challenges, defeat powerful enemies, and make their escape. Each match delivers fast-paced encounters, exciting opportunities to outplay opponents and plenty of chances for players to claim victory.

American Gangster Theme: Step into a gritty crime-infused world where every decision shapes your survival.

Step into a gritty crime-infused world where every decision shapes your survival. Combat, Survival, and Evacuation: Face rival squads and gang forces in tactical battles. Hunt down elite enemies for rare loot and ensure a well-timed extraction to secure your spoils.

Face rival squads and gang forces in tactical battles. Hunt down elite enemies for rare loot and ensure a well-timed extraction to secure your spoils. Expansive Urban Map: Explore a 10-square-kilometer cityscape filled with diverse terrains, including urban centers, suburbs, highways, rivers, and mountainous regions. Use the environment to your advantage, whether fighting for cover or gaining a tactical edge.

Explore a 10-square-kilometer cityscape filled with diverse terrains, including urban centers, suburbs, highways, rivers, and mountainous regions. Use the environment to your advantage, whether fighting for cover or gaining a tactical edge. Customizable Weaponry: Build your arsenal with a robust modification system featuring over 30 weapon types with unlockable skins to personalize your style. Modify your weapons with options for magazines, grips, silencers, scopes, and more, creating the perfect loadout for any situation.

Build your arsenal with a robust modification system featuring over 30 weapon types with unlockable skins to personalize your style. Modify your weapons with options for magazines, grips, silencers, scopes, and more, creating the perfect loadout for any situation. Store System: Use the store system to manage your resources, prepare your loadouts, and plan your next heist for maximum efficiency and success.

Use the store system to manage your resources, prepare your loadouts, and plan your next heist for maximum efficiency and success. Tactical Gear Variety: Utilize advanced gear like reconnaissance drones and airstrike support to outmaneuver your enemies. Equip yourself with medical kits, explosives, reconnaissance tools and more to adapt to every encounter.

Utilize advanced gear like reconnaissance drones and airstrike support to outmaneuver your enemies. Equip yourself with medical kits, explosives, reconnaissance tools and more to adapt to every encounter. High Mobility: Scale high ground with zip lines, parachutes, and vaulting mechanics. Traverse the city quickly with over 10 types of vehicles, including helicopters, motorboats, and monster trucks, to navigate and dominate the environment.

Scale high ground with zip lines, parachutes, and vaulting mechanics. Traverse the city quickly with over 10 types of vehicles, including helicopters, motorboats, and monster trucks, to navigate and dominate the environment. Approachable PvPvE Gameplay: Enjoy an extraction shooter designed to be accessible yet engaging, focusing on fun and strategy without punishing difficulty.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!