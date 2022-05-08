Outward: Definitive Edition Coming To PC & Console This Month

Prime Matter and developer Nine Dots announced they will be releasing Outward: Definitive Edition on PC and consoles later this month. For this particular release, the Definitive Edition allows seasoned players to rediscover the primary game along with both the "Three Brothers" and "The Soroboreans" DLC packs, mixed in with a number of updates to the content. What's more, it will come with all of the updates and bug fixes the game has received to this point, along with some other improvements to make this the best version you can play. The game will be released on May 17th, 2022 for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC. You can read more about it below and check out the trailer before it drops next week.

On your journey in Outward, you'll experience unique encounters and dangerous foes as you explore the dungeons while traversing the vast world laid out in front of you. For first-time players, this is a golden opportunity to dive headfirst into all the adventures that the magical world Aurai has to offer, either as a solo experience or through co-op with a friend. As an ordinary adventurer, you'll not only have to hide or defend yourself against threatening creatures, but also brave the hazardous environmental conditions, protect yourself against infectious diseases, and make sure you get enough sleep and stay hydrated.

Embark on perilous expeditions across untamed lands to reach new cities, undertake varied missions, and discover hidden dungeons crawling with formidable enemies. Complicating matters is the 'Corruption' – a toxic material spreading across the land that can best be described as radioactivity of the soul. Found naturally in the land, its distribution was concentrated and expanded after the Scourge Spell was cast, which destroyed cities and created dangerous monsters at the same time. These and many more challenges await all adventurers who dare to venture out into the wilderness and cities the world of Outward has in store.