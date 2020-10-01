Overcooked 2 Receives A New Free Moon Harvest Update

Team17 and Ghost Town Games revealed this morning that there's a brand new free update on the way for Overcooked 2 for the Fall. The developers have been doing an awesome job giving the game content over the past couple of years and making things interesting so that the formula doesn't get stale or boring. A lot of what they do keeps snagging people back to scream and holler at each other as we mess up food orders. The latest update looks like it will bring more of that along with some seasonal fun as we're getting the Moon Harvest Festival. In this new event, you'll be celebrating the start of the annual Mid-Autumn Festival, celebrated across China and East Asia. Here's a quick description with some pics, including the new recipe being added.

The free Moon Harvest Festival update, available now on PC and consoles, sees Kevin the Dog and The Onion King welcome in the autumn/fall season with three varieties of mooncakes – the traditional dessert for the celebrations – on the menu, along with five new levels in which to cook up chaos, and the introduction of hazardous lily pads that can barely hold a chef's weight.

The update is available for all players, even if you haven't bought the Season Pass, as it is completely free for everyone to get in on. The update will also feature in the upcoming definitive edition, Overcooked! All You Can Eat, which is coming out on PS5 and Xbox Series X later this year. Enjoy the brief trailer below showing you some of the madness you and your fellow chefs will be working through.