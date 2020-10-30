Overcooked! Will Have New Content For Next-Gen Players

Team17 and Ghost Town Games revealed today that Overcooked! will have a ton of new content for PS5 and Xbox Series X players. The All You Can Eat version will be launching on November 12th for both consoles, but with it, the developers are now just including the entire first two games. You're also getting seven new kitchens that will be entirely new to the series added in that will challenge even the greatest chefs in the land. You can check them out along with all of the content to come in the latest trailer below, along with details on the game's release.

So that all chefs feel welcome in the Overcooked! kitchens, Overcooked! All You Can Eat will also include new accessibility options and an assist mode that adds features to increase level times; boost scores awarded for each meal; lengthen recipe times, and the ability to turn off order expiration. The accessibility options also include an option to enable dyslexia friendly text, a scalable user interface, and colour-blind friendly chef indicators. Overcooked! All You Can Eat Key Features: Every mouthful : Includes every piece of Overcooked ! and Overcooked ! 2 content, remastered and available in 60 frames per second in 4K resolution

: Includes every piece of ! and ! 2 content, remastered and available in 60 frames per second in 4K resolution Exclusive new kitchens & cooks: New levels, new chefs, and additional skins for every single chef – all exclusive to Overcooked ! All You Can Eat

New levels, new chefs, and additional skins for every single chef – all exclusive to ! All You Can Eat Trophies/Achievements: Brand new trophy and achievement sets for players to unlock

Brand new trophy and achievement sets for players to unlock Cooking for all: Accessibility options and a new assist mode opens the game to more players than ever before

Accessibility options and a new assist mode opens the game to more players than ever before Multiple multiplayer courses: Levels originally from Overcooked ! are playable with online multiplayer support for the very first time, with every Overcooked ! All You Can Eat kitchen also featuring cross-play functionality in a post-launch update!