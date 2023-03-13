Overloop Confirmed For Console Release Release Later This Month Charge Games and Digerati confirmed you'll be able to play Overloop later this month on Xbox, PlayStation, and the Nintendo Switch.

Indie developer Charge Games and publisher Digerati confirmed this week they will be releasing Overloop for all three major consoles this month. The game has already been out on PC since August 2022, giving you an awesome experience of trying things over and over again with clones of yourself to solve puzzles. Now you'll be able to experience that on Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch when the full game is released on March 24th. Enjoy the latest trailer below to see how it plays on console.

Overloop is a puzzle-platformer set in a dystopian world. Step into an ethically compromised future where cloning technology has wreaked havoc on humanity – and it's sort of all YOUR fault! As an employee of nefarious megacorp, Infinity Inc., and the inventor of its Quantic Matter Replication Device (aka the QMRD, aka the cause of the world going to hell in a handbasket), it's up to you to sort out the mess you helped create. Grab your cloning gun and hot-foot it through a world descending into clone-induced chaos. Create clones of yourself and use them to solve puzzles and save humanity. Get to it genius!

Create clones! Make endless copies of yourself with the cloning gun and use your perfectly formed doppelgangers – up to four at once – to overcome obstacles and solve puzzles

Sacrifice clones! Dystopias are very dangerous places, and many clones will suffer hilariously gruesome deaths along the way. Fried! Crushed! Mangled! Minced! RIP clones :(

Explore a world of weirdness! From suspiciously friendly AI and cultish crackpots, to modified corn and cloned panda bears. This freaky future has (almost) everything!

Think about ethics! Is it better that a clone should die, rather than the real you? Consider the morality of human cloning as you condemn countless versions of yourself to death

Have a mustache! Play as a hero with sweet facial hair. Purely cosmetic. Totally badass