Overprime To Hold Closed Beta Test This Weekend

Netmarble has revealed their upcoming plans for Overprime as the team will be doing a Closed Beta Test this coming weekend. Along with developers Metaverse Entertainment, the team will be running a beta through Steam with the plan to test and secure stable gameplay, using a combination of previous tests as well as user feedback to the current model. With the game going into a worldwide launch sometime this year, they want to make sure every region can access it and play it with little to no issues. You can sign up for this beta by going to the Steam page at the link above and scrolling down to the notice and clicking Request Access using your account.

Overprime is a strategic action TPS MOBA where two teams of heroes battle to destroy each other's base. Choose one of the powerful heroes with unique skills, and work with your teammates to achieve the Prime Battlefield goals. Speed across the battlefield with the Prime heroes and feel the thrill of the action. Lead the team with the tactical use of the powerful skills! Use wisely each hero's skill to build a unique strategy to conquer the opponent's base. Cooperate with your fellows to discover new ingenious ways of team fight. Unite, mastermind and lead your team to victory!

There are several heroes, and each hero is unique with specific skill sets and battle techniques. The choice of items you equip your hero with may determine an outcome of the battle. Try out different sets by customizing various items to make your hero undefeatable. In Training Mode, you can test different heroes and items, improve your playing skills and find new ways of utilizing the battlefield. New heroes will constantly be added in the future, so you will never cease to enjoy trying out new sets and combinations.