A Rundown Of Summer Game Fest 2023's Major Reveals

We sat in the YouTube Theater yesterday and watched the opining of Summer Game Fest. Here's a rundown of everything they showed.

Yesterday, we sat in the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles and watched the nearly two-hour presentation for Summer Game Fest 2023. Throughout the day, we were given over 40 game revealed, updates, and announcements, along with a couple of interviews, such as having Ed Boon from NetherRealm Studios give an extended look at Mortal Kombat 1. We have everything they talked about for you below as we'll be live at Summer Game Fest: Play Days this weekend, checking out all of the new titles in the works.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

From the majestic Citadel of Knowledge to the colorful landscapes of the Hyrcanian Forest, players will discover a variety of environments inspired by Persian mythology. By acquiring new time powers, unlocking unique abilities and combining them in combat, Sargon will progressively delve deeper into Mount Qaf, solving puzzles, finding secrets, and completing exciting side quests. In this epic journey, Sargon will fight his way through mythical enemies, larger-than-life bosses, and vicious traps. By combining combat and platforming skills, players will defeat time-corrupted creatures such as Jahandar, the dreadful Manticore, guardian of the Citadel. Players will be able to express their creativity in a deep and engaging combat system to trigger devastating combos. While exploring this mythical place, players will be fully immersed thanks to the original soundtrack created by Mentrix. The Iranian-born composer mixes both traditional instruments and modern sounds to guide players from one environment to another. Mentrix will be joined by award-winning composer Gareth Coker bringing his own personal touch to convey the epic scale of the boss fights.

Mortal Kimbat 1

Liu Kang has restarted history by crafting a New Era for the sake of peace, while Mileena, twin sister of Kitana and rightful heir to Outworld's throne, has been infected by a dreaded and lethal disease. Lin Kuei warriors and brothers Scorpion and Sub-Zero fight for the future of the clan, while Earthrealm champions Raiden and Kung Lao fight for family and honor. Johnny Cage, who is more concerned with staying relevant in the eyes of his fans, fights for his own vanity. Also joining the main roster is Kenshi Takahashi, who is on a quest to retrieve the revered sword, Sento, and restore his family's name. Additionally, the video features various Kameo Fighters, such as Scorpion, Sub-Zero, Sonya Blade, Kano, Goro, Kung Lao, Stryker, and Jackson "Jax" Briggs. Each Kameo Fighter is based on a klassic version of the character pulled from over 30 years of Mortal Kombat history and is shown performing offensive and support-based moves, including devastating Fatal Blows, brutal Fatalities, and defensive Breakers.

Path of Exile 2

At ExileCon, we will reveal everything there is to know about Path of Exile 2 – including its beta launch date! We'll also be showcasing Path of Exile: Mobile and the 3.22 expansion for Path of Exile 1 at this event. ExileCon takes place on the 28th and 29th of July PDT. You can watch online at twitch.tv/pathofexile or attend in person. Tickets to attend ExileCon can be purchased at pathofexile.com/exilecon. In the meantime, find out more at pathofexile2.com, where you can also sign up for reminders to get all the latest updates.

Exoprimal x Street Fighter 6 Collaboration

The Exoprimal x Street Fighter 6 collaboration transforms Ryu and Guile into Exosuit skins players can equip when hitting the streets of Bikitoa Island. Keep on alert for future announcements on a combo of other Street Fighter-themed cosmetic items Exofighters can take into the wargames this autumn. More crossovers between Exoprimal other Capcom titles are also in the works, so stay tuned!

Nicholas Cage Arrives in Dead By Daylight

It is the collaboration players didn't know they needed. The Dead by Daylight team is thrilled to announce the arrival of the incomparable Hollywood legend: Nicolas Cage. In his deadliest role yet, the award-winning actor will step into The Fog as himself, yet another Survivor doomed to fight for his life in The Entity's Realm. Players can learn more about this thrilling addition on July 5th.

Witchfire

From the creators of Painkiller and Bulletstorm, Witchfire is a first-person shooter set in a grimdark fantasy world in which a deadly war rages between powerful witches and the Church. In this alternate reality, witches are very real and very dangerous— but so is the witch hunter, also known as a preyer. Armed by Vatican sorcerers, players wield an ungodly array of guns and forbidden magic as they combat dark terrors on behalf of their shadowy benefactors.

Crossfire: Sierra Squad

In Crossfire: Sierra Squad, you are the leader of an elite paramilitary fireteam within the Global Risk organization. As the story narrative will explain to you in-game, during your mission you will unexpectedly tangle with the rival Black List organization and find out that there is something very big at play which calls for your expertise. Battle a variety of crafty enemies in a relentless search for the truth, and prove why you were selected as the intrepid leader of the most feared special unit in existence – Sierra Squad.

Remnant II

Remnant II plunges players deeper into a devastated world requiring a mix of methodical and frenetic ranged and melee combat against cunning enemies and punishing boss battles. Enter the fray as a lone-wolf or even the odds by teaming up with two friends to overcome daunting challenges. Each time players start a new playthrough of Remnant II they will be brought into a new world built from a wide pool of locations, enemies, NPCs, bosses, and weapons. These dynamically built levels allow for unique experiences as elements are woven organically into the world and narrative.

Sonic Superstars

Adventure through the mystical Northstar Islands in this all-new take on classic 2D Sonic high-speed action platforming. Play as Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Amy Rose and harness all-new Emerald powers to move and attack in dynamic new ways. Navigate gorgeous, never-before-seen environments solo or with up to 3 other players and stop Dr. Eggman, Fang, and a mysterious new adversary from converting the islands' giant animals into Badniks before it's too late! ss6 A new Spin on a Classic: The 2D Sonic high-speed sidescrolling action platforming you know and love, reimagined with fully 3D graphics, new powers and abilities, an all-new setting, and new ways to play! You've never played classic Sonic like this before!

Honkai: Star Rail

Honkai: Star Rail released the latest trailer, introducing players about how they constantly optimize the game experience. At the same time, the trailer also revealed an image of the new character, Luka is about to be released. Luka is a fighter of the lower floor with Wing The Robot Hand, who is the Belobog Underground's boxing expert, lives an optimistic, worry-free life. He is always full of energy in the ring and battlefield, using his strength to protect teammates and people around. Honkai: Star Rail was officially launched on April 26, 2023, globally, bringing many difficult emotions forget for the player in the journey to explore the universe. The main character accidentally brought "Stellaron" inside, bravely boarded the Astral Fleet, ushered in the interstellar journey, endeavored to discover the secret of Aeon, work together to solve the dispute brought by Stellaron. In the dance this vast and endless universe, there are worlds of all shapes and sizes, with different cultures, Diverse terrain, unique customs, waiting for players to discover!

Lies of P

The exciting new demo gives players early access to the first two chapters of Lies of P, including challenging boss encounters, introductions to key characters, and unique areas to explore. The demo features hours of gameplay, and allows players to freely explore the game's primary hub area – the Hotel Krat. The demo offers an introductory look at Lies of P, but only scratches the surface of the game's full content fans can look forward to at launch.

Sand Land

Dive into a desert world where both humans and demons suffer from an extreme water shortage. Play as and watch the Fiend Prince, Beelzebub, Sheriff Rao, and demon Thief set off on an adventure in search of a Legendary Spring hidden in the desert. Introducing himself as a "super evil fiend", Beelzebub has a pure heart like a little boy but has superhuman strength and telepathic abilities. Rao, a small-town sheriff, seeks the aid of demons to save all of Sand Land from the water shortage. Thief, a wise old demon with thieving abilities also accompanies Beelzebub and Rao on their adventure. Playing as Beelzebub, players will be able to explore a vast world accompanied by his unlikely group of demons and humans. Whether roaming in various vehicles, or traveling by foot, players will encounter dangers as well as helpful characters they meet in the vast desert while uncovering Sand Land's many secrets. Vehicular and character combat is a big part of the action in the game. Players will have access to a variety of vehicles that they can customize and equip with loadouts to traverse the desert, overcome obstacles, and take on a diverse assortment of mighty foes.

Throne and Liberty

Throne and Liberty is an MMORPG that features epic PvP and PvE combat on a massive scale, a dynamic world with changing geographical and environmental features that change the course of play, and character transformations—players can morph into animals to travel by air or sea, camouflage within the environment, or even turn into a defeated boss to gain an edge in battle.

Warhaven

Warhaven is a thrilling big-team PvP brawler that immerses players in epic 16 vs. 16 objective-based battles between two factions, the Alliance and the Mara, within the medieval fantasy world of Herarth. Engage in intense combat as you wield a variety of lethal weapons, including swords, spears, maces, shields, and the legendary magical might of the Immortals, to conquer your rivals. Prepare for visceral carnage in large-scale, squad-based clashes that will test your skills and teamwork.

Alan Wake 2

A string of ritualistic murders threatens Bright Falls, a small-town community surrounded by Pacific Northwest wilderness. Saga Anderson, an accomplished FBI agent with a reputation for solving impossible cases arrives to investigate the murders. Anderson's case spirals into a nightmare when she discovers pages of a horror story that starts to come true around her.

Alan Wake, a lost writer trapped in a nightmare beyond our world, writes a dark story in an attempt to shape the reality around him and escape his prison. With a dark horror hunting him, Wake is trying to retain his sanity and beat the devil at his own game.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

As showcased in the co-op campaign reveal trailer, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 features a gripping narrative that follows fan-favorite Lieutenant Titus—powerfully portrayed by actor Clive Standen. Embody the superhuman skill and brutality of the Emperor's greatest warriors by unleashing deadly abilities and an arsenal of devastating weaponry on the relentless Tyranid hordes, solo or cooperatively with friends or AI in three-player co-op. Heed the call of battle when Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 launches this winter on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Pre-order the Collector's Edition now, wishlist the game, and sign up as a Focus member to get exclusive news and upcoming special offers for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 and the whole Focus catalog.

Yes, Your Grace: Snowfall

Yes, Your Grace: Snowfall is a cinematic kingdom management game. Make alliances, support your loved ones and rebuild the trust of your people. Dive into a Slavic-folklore inspired world, bursting with enchanting characters that will bring trouble, help or laughter into your throne room. Challenge your petitioners' intent and decide if you want to satisfy their pleas.

John Carpenter 's Toxic Commando

In the near future, an experimental attempt to harness the power of the Earth's core ends in a terrifying disaster: the release of the Sludge God. This eldritch abomination begins terraforming the area, turning soil to scum and the living to undead monsters. Luckily, the genius behind the experiment has a plan to make things right. All he needs is a team of competent, highly trained mercenaries to get the job done. Unfortunately, they were all too expensive. Which is why he's hired… the Toxic Commandos! Take control of one of the commandos, team up with your friends, and send the Sludge God and its horde of things-that-should-never-be back to the underworld. Choose the class that matches your playstyle, pile into your favorite ride, and unload an array of gunfire, grenades, special abilities, and freaking katanas as you save the planet!

Baldur's Gate 3

After the recent disappearance of Duke Ravengard, the city of Baldur's Gate has turned to Lord Enver Gortash, the up-and-coming designer of the Steel Watchers – magical clockwork warriors created to defend the city. As the newly minted protector of Baldur's Gate, Gortash stands as one of the most powerful figures within its walls. As players arrive to the titular city of Baldur's Gate, they'll find themselves in the middle of a perilous power struggle, with many factions and powers vying for political control of this complex organism of a city. Isaacs' acting chops help bring an additional layer of depth to the characters players will meet in Baldur's Gate – a place where it's already difficult to distinguish friend from foe – as a major antagonist to be contended with as you venture into the morally gray alleys and docklands of the game's sprawling city.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Everyone at Insomniac Games is thrilled to announce that Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will launch on Friday, October 20th, 2023, only on PlayStation 5. After the amazing fan reception for Marvel's Spider-Man in 2018 and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales in 2020, the team has worked tirelessly over the past few years to make this third installment in the franchise the sequel you have been waiting for. Built from the ground up for PlayStation 5 console, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will unlock the power of the console with better visuals, faster web swinging (and web wings!), 3D Audio*, and near-instant character switching. We speak for all our collaborators and friends at PlayStation and Marvel Games, when we say that we cannot wait for you to get your hands on this incredible single-player open-world experience. (Snippte courtesy of PlayStation Blog)

Palworld

Step into a beautiful open world full of fantastic creatures known as "Pals". These mighty critters possess the power of the elements themselves. Craft a cozy homestead, build a mighty base and a Pal-powered factory, or dive into dungeons with the assistance of Pals' weapon-wielding special abilities. Embark on legendary monster hunts solo or invite friends for a multiplayer adventure. Got an army of Pals that can't be beat? Put skill and strategy to the test against trainers around the world in online battles

Black Desert Online Land Of The Morning Light Expansion

Featuring fearsome fangs and a spine-chilling roar, Imoogi, to be released after launch, is a new boss players will encounter in their journey through the Land of the Morning Light. Imoogi (which means "giant snake" or "huge serpent" in Korean mythology) can be challenged after players successfully defeat each of the other bosses that lurk in Land of the Morning Light. Imoogi's story has varied across generations, but Korean legends say it is a gigantic serpent-like creature aspiring to become a full-fledged dragon.Imoogi is one of many folklore-inspired characters awaiting players in Land of the Morning Light. Drawing from ancient myths and fables, the expansion pits players against unique boss monsters who must be defeated to uncover the true evil lurking in the region's shadows. Players will meet the ferocious tiger lord Sangoon, vicious Golden Pig King, vengeful ghost Songakshi, and more throughout the expansion's nonlinear questline. Players can choose the order in which they face the bosses, enabling them to make their own adventure in a mature storyline featuring 80 cutscenes, 40 vignettes, and 6,000 fully-dubbed lines.

The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria

Narrated by venerable actor John Rhys-Davies, the first gameplay trailer for The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria features never-before-seen footage from the PC version of the game. Showcasing their renowned courage and camaraderie, the Dwarves set forth into the cavernous Mines of Moria, harvesting resources crucial for crafting and building while rekindling long-cold forges to smith more powerful weapons and armor as they venture deeper still into the dangers in the dark. Players will create their very own custom Dwarf before their journey, alone or online with companions, where every new adventure will be unique through the use of procedurally generated environments. Dwarves can explore for treasure and mine valuable ores, always mindful to not create too much noise and attract the attention of the myriad dangers in the deep. Excavate the mysteries of the Misty Mountains, extract precious metals, scrape to survive, and battle unspeakable forces to learn the secret of the Shadow that lurks within.

Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis

Relive the most memorable moments from FFVII and experience the journey of a young hero Sephiroth. Experience both classic and new stories within the FFVII universe presented in a retro-style look combined with modern, beautifully rendered graphics, that's easily accessible on the go. Team up your favorite characters and customize each one with iconic gear and weapons to defeat powerful opponents in Solo or Co-op battle mode.

Banishers : Ghosts of New Eden

Play as Antea Duarte and Red mac Raith, lovers and Banishers—ghost hunters who have vowed to protect the living from the threat of lingering specters. After Antea tragically becomes one of the spirits she loathes, you'll take on a desperate search to liberate her from her new plight. In the haunted wilds of North America, you'll enter the lives of New Eden's communities to unburden a world plagued with supernatural creatures and ancient secrets. Use your wits plus a combination of Antea's spiritual abilities and Red's powerful arsenal to defeat and banish the souls that torment the living. Heavy decisions will lie on your path as you decide the fate of New Eden's inhabitants—be they living people or wandering souls—dramatically impacting your story and the challenges you'll face. Unlock new gear and abilities on your journey to unleash the full power of the Banishers.

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name follows the story of Kazuma Kiryu, operating under the codename "Joryu." Once a legendary yakuza, he faked his own death and abandoned his name for the sake of protecting his family. Now, he is thrust into conflict by a mysterious figure attempting to drive him out of hiding. Thrilling sub-missions will draw you into an epic showdown that unfolds the more you explore and enjoy Sotenbori and Yokohama.

Under The Waves

Under The Waves is a narrative adventure game about the engulfing power of grief and humanity's impact on nature. The game incorporates awareness-raising messages from Surfrider Foundation Europe to support the game's ecological aims. From the talented team at Parallel Studio, Under The Waves reveals its release date in a new trailer unveiled at Summer Game Fest 2023. Scheduled for release on August 29, 2023, on PC, Xbox Series S/X, and PlayStation 5, Under The Waves follows the journey of Stan, a professional diver operating in the depths of the North Sea. Isolated underwater, he starts to experience strange events that will make him question his sanity.

Call of Duty : Modern Warfare II and Warzone Season 04

SpecGru commenced Recon Operation: Red Light, Green Light. This intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) operation took place in Vondel, an historic district within a greater metropolis built on an extensive river network, well away from the current areas of operation (AOs) — Al Mazrah and Ashika Island. Following the complete evacuation of all Vondel civilians after the events of [[REDACTED]], SpecGru deployed several fireteams, including Victor Team consisting of Jesus "Chuy" Ordaz, Enzo Reyes, and Kleópatros "Kleo" Gavras. They and other SpecGru forces were met with heavy resistance on the ground. However, they still confirmed the presence of notorious Operator Nikto before reporting that [[REDACTED]] appears to have taken complete control of the city.

Porsche and Xbox

For 75 years, Porsche has been fueled by a relentless pursuit of bringing dreams to life. In celebration of this pursuit, Xbox has created 75 limited edition Xbox Series X consoles and controllers featuring custom designs inspired by the greatest racing colors of Porsche's storied 75 year history.

Fae Farm

Fae Farm takes players on a picturesque adventure that showcases Phoenix Labs' world-class art and design. Each day players will tend to their farms and farm animals, befriend the denizens of Azoria, explore varied environments, gather resources, decorate their homesteads, and delve into the depths of the world to uncover the magic they'll need to restore its splendor. Players can also invite friends and family to join in their adventures via online multiplayer on all platforms, as well as locally on Nintendo Switch via the ad-hoc wireless feature. Fae Farm expands upon genre staples by offering players a deep farm sim experience that can be tailored just for them. Players will use a robust character creator to customize everything from their body type and hair color, to a variety of facial features, before setting off into the world. Each homestead in Fae Farm empowers players to design their homes as they wish, both inside and out. Fae Farm's "Cozy System" rewards players for creating specialized furniture and home decor, buffing their health, stamina, and mana each day.

Marvel Snap

Starting on June 13, all players can participate in Conquest for free by entering the 'Proving Grounds,' the first level of the new mode. Winners will earn a Silver Ticket, which they can use to take a shot at the Silver Conquest. If players conquer Silver, they'll earn a Gold Ticket to take to the Gold Conquest level. Winning in Gold Conquest grants them the prestigious Infinite Ticket. During the final week of the season, the top players will have the chance to battle it out in Infinite Conquest. The ultimate reward and proof of greatness lies in wait at the end of the Infinite Conquest: the ultra-elite, Infinite Avatar Frame. Conquest uses the recently launched Battle Mode as its play format, pitting two opponents against each other through multiple rounds. Each player starts with 10 health and instead of Marvel Snap's iconic Cubes, what's at stake is the amount of damage the winner deals to the loser. Additionally, each player's 12 card deck is locked for the duration of the battle. Players will quickly learn what cards are in each other's decks and what tricks they are hiding. The higher players go in the tournament, the tougher the competition, and the more wins are required. A single loss will end a player's run. They'll need another ticket to start again, or one can be purchased with in-game gold. Every win helps players earn Medals, which can be used on exclusive rewards in the seasonal Medal Shop.

King Arthur: Legends Rise

In King Arthur: Legends Rise, players take control of a young Arthur who has entered a dark pact with the dragon trapped within Excalibur to gain the power he needs to save Camelot. Arthur now faces his homeland of Camelot under threat from the forces of King Lot, the usurper who seeks to use the power of dark gods to gain absolute power over Britain and beyond. Players will need to assemble a team of mighty heroes to assist Arthur in facing Lot and other dark forces, mythical creatures, and power-hungry madmen head-on to fulfill his destiny and rebuild his kingdom of Camelot.

Wayfinder

Become a Wayfinder, and unlock their powers as you choose your path and playstyle while pushing back a hostile force that has overtaken your world. Control the Chaos as you directly shape and customize the endless adventures you go on with friends, because Wayfinders are stronger together. The World of Evenor is shattered. You must harness the power of a Wayfinder to Control the Chaos that has overrun your world. Join forces with friends to strengthen your powers and control your adventures online with a vast selection of customization modifiers when exploring the immersive world, collecting valuable materials and crafting!

Fortnite: Chapter 4 Season 3

The Wilds await in Fortnite Battle Royale Chapter 4 Season 3. The center of the Island has collapsed, revealing a vast, hidden jungle with ancient secrets to discover. Ascend to canopies, ride raptors, and slide in the mud for speed and camouflage. Detect enemies from the canopies with the "Thermal DMR," skate on vines firing the "Flapjack Rifle," and turn opponents into spectators with the "Cybertron Cannon."

Stellaris Nexus

Stellaris Nexus is a turn-based 4X social strategy game in the Stellaris universe published under the Paradox Arc publishing label. Designed to be completed in about 60 minutes, Stellaris Nexus allows players to explore the universe, forge alliances, or conquer the galaxy with their friends. A free demo of Stellaris Nexus will appear in the Steam Next Fest starting on June 19, and will launch in Early Access this year.

Star Trek: Infinite

Star Trek: Infinite is a grand strategy game created in collaboration with CBS and developer Nimble Giant Entertainment, based on the iconic sci-fi franchise. Set a few decades before Star Trek: The Next Generation, players will run an entire fleet within the Star Trek universe. Coming to PC and MacOS this Fall.

Lysfanga: The Time Shift Warrior

Lysfanga: The Time Shift Warrior lets players rewind time to fight alongside an army of clones of their past actions. The first creation from Sand Door Studio, Lysfanga: The Time Shift Warrior is a single player hack'n'slash game with a tactical twist in development for PC, in which the player takes on the role of Imë, a powerful warrior who must save the New Kingdom.

Immortals of Aveum

Darren Barnet joined host Geoff Keighley onstage to debut the brand new Official Colossal Assault Trailer for Immortals of Aveum, the single-player first-person magic shooter from EA and Ascendant Studios, coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC on July 20. This exciting new video reveals more about the epic fight undertaken by our hero Jak (Barnet) and his fellow Immortal Magni, Devyn and Zendara, as they hop aboard one of the most imposing elements of the game, a 400-foot-tall Colossal; an ancient titanic war machine able to transport an entire battalion of Magni into battle. The Colossals are heavily regulated due to their immense destructive power, but Jak and crew will use whatever means to chase down Sandrakk and gain the upper hand in the Everwar.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is the second entry in the Final Fantasy VII Remake project, which retells the story of the iconic fantasy game that redefined the RPG genre in three distinct games. Final Fantasy VII Rebirth picks up with iconic heroes Cloud, Barret, Tifa, Aerith, and Red XIII after they escape from the dystopian city Midgar and sees them embark on a journey in pursuit of Sephiroth, the vengeful swordsman from Cloud's past who was thought to be dead. In this standalone adventure, players will explore an expansive world, all brought to life with a new level of graphical fidelity, developed specifically to leverage the power of the PS5 console. As players unravel a gripping narrative rich with mysteries to uncover, they will also witness the personal journey of each party member and strengthen their bonds to work together and face off against powerful enemies.

