Overthrown Announced For Early Access This November

Overthrown is getting an Early Access release date for November, as you and up to six players build a kingdom how you see fit.

Article Summary Early Access for Overthrown set for November by Brimstone Games and Maximum Entertainment.

Up to six-player co-op to build and manage a kingdom with unique city-builder mechanics.

Wield an ancient crown with magical abilities to gather resources and defend your land.

Strategic gameplay: Automate your kingdom, combat mutants, and keep citizens content.

Developer Brimstone Games and publisher Maximum Entertainment have confirmed they are bringing Overthrown to Early Access later this Fall. In case you haven't seen the game yet, this is a unique kind of city builder in which you can play alone or with up to six players in an attempt to build up a kingdom as best you can with all kinds of wacky mechanics. A date hasn't been set yet beyond the idea it will be in November, but for now, enjoy the latest trailer!

You play as a Monarch in possession of an ancient soul-stealing crown with magical abilities. With its power, establish a kingdom in a perilous wilderness and defend it from mutants and bandits roaming the land. Build, gather resources, farm the land, and more to turn your fledgling realm into a commanding, self-sustaining kingdom. As your fame grows, more will flock to your banner – but so will those who have come to overthrow you, including your friends in up to six-player co-op. Construct a kingdom from scratch and transform the wilderness into a developed community. Decide which buildings go where, and then manage your citizens to automate everything from there! Don't like where you placed something? Just pick it up and toss it somewhere else!

Throw whole trees at the sawmill to make planks or run through the forest carrying your sawmill to absorb trees along the way! Resource gathering is fun and easy thanks to your crown's power. Or maybe you have too many enemies around. Pick up monster nests and place them near bandit camps to have them fight each other instead (and obtain free loot!). Villagers being eaten by mutants? Run across a lake at 100 km/h to rescue them in time! Being shot at by outlaws up in the hills? Spin-attack so fast that you take off like a helicopter and descend on them from the skies! Manage resources and stockpile enough food to last the winter. Guard your farmlands (and peasants) from hungry mutants while waiting for your crops to grow. Keep polluting workshops away or see the land turn barren. Ultimately, keep your people happy or see them desert you for the outlaws.

