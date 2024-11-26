Posted in: Games, Maximum Games, Video Games | Tagged: Brimstone Games, Overthrown

Overthrown Confirms Early Access Release Date on PC

After being teased during The MIX showcase last week, Overthrown has an official release date for PC, as it arrives in Early Access

Article Summary Overthrown hits PC Early Access on December 5, 2024, after debuting at The MIX Fall Showcase.

Play as a Monarch with a magical crown, building and defending a kingdom in a hostile world.

Engage in six-player co-op, fend off bandits, mutants, and rival rulers threatening your reign.

Strategically place buildings and resources, manage citizens, and automate kingdom expansion.

Developer Brimstone Games and publisher Maximum Entertainment have confirmed they are bringing Overthrown to Early Access later this Fall. After being teased again last week during The MIX Fall Showcase 2024, the team has revealed the fantasy city builder will be out on December 5, 2024. With the news comes a new trailer, which we have for you above. Enjoy!

Overthrown

You play as a Monarch in possession of an ancient soul-stealing crown with magical abilities. With its power, establish a kingdom in a perilous wilderness and defend it from mutants and bandits roaming the land. Build, gather resources, farm the land, and more to turn your fledgling realm into a commanding, self-sustaining kingdom. As your fame grows, more will flock to your banner – but so will those who have come to overthrow you, including your friends in up to six-player co-op. Construct a kingdom from scratch and transform the wilderness into a developed community. Decide which buildings go where, and then manage your citizens to automate everything from there! Don't like where you placed something? Just pick it up and toss it somewhere else!

Throw whole trees at the sawmill to make planks or run through the forest carrying your sawmill to absorb trees along the way! Resource gathering is fun and easy thanks to your crown's power. Or maybe you have too many enemies around. Pick up monster nests and place them near bandit camps to have them fight each other instead (and obtain free loot!). Villagers being eaten by mutants? Run across a lake at 100 km/h to rescue them in time! Being shot at by outlaws up in the hills? Spin-attack so fast that you take off like a helicopter and descend on them from the skies! Manage resources and stockpile enough food to last the winter. Guard your farmlands (and peasants) from hungry mutants while waiting for your crops to grow. Keep polluting workshops away or see the land turn barren. Ultimately, keep your people happy or see them desert you for the outlaws.

