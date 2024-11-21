Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Media Indie Exchange, the mix

Everything Announced During The MIX Fall Showcase 2024

The MIX decided to hold their annual Fall Showcase this week, as we saw several indie game announcements take place today

Article Summary The MIX Fall Showcase 2024 unveils a stunning lineup of indie games with unique themes and gameplay mechanics.

Highlights include adventure, platformers, RPGs, and roguelites from diverse global creators.

Don't miss announcements like "Mightreya," "Kathy Rain 2: Soothsayer," and "Neon Inferno."

Explore the creative worlds of indie games and uncover hidden gems from the showcase.

This morning, the Media Indie Exchange (The MIX) decided to hold its Fall Showcase for 2024, showing off several dozen titles on the way and in the works. This is basically their final hurrah before the year ends and the start of awards season begins, as we look toward 2025 with anticipation. We have the full rundown of everything revealed or discussed for you below, along with the stream above.

Mightreya

In Mightreya, players will step into the shoes of the unexpected hero Reya and her manager, Nio, as they navigate their roles as Hero Content Creators in a world suddenly besieged by monstrous beings from another dimension. Prepare for heart-pounding superhero aerial battles with intuitive controls, allowing players to effortlessly lock onto targets, unleash rapid attacks, and chain combos with ease.

Kathy Rain 2 : Soothsayer

Three years after her investigation in Conwell Springs, Kathy Rain is on a brand new case involving a string of murders that has paralyzed the metropolitan city of Kassidy. Players must help Kathy Rain find clues, gather evidence, connect the dots, and confront the murderer before the hunter becomes hunted. Will this case define her career or cast her as the next victim of the 'Soothsayer'?

Everdeep Aurora

Venture through civilization's subterranean refuge as Shell, a little cat on a mission to reunite with her mother after catastrophic meteor showers separate their family. Drill deeper and deeper into the Earth's surface, creating platforming opportunities in the procedurally generated rocky tiles. Discover underground lakes and landforms, beautiful temples, dusty ruins, and mysterious laboratories. Forge new friendships with more than 20 of the Everdeep's charismatic citizens and fulfill quests to strengthen their bonds. Find peace in Aster's hidden garden, power up Shell's drill with Remulus' blacksmith skills, and find a familiar face among the Everdeep's twists and turns with Ribbert's guidance. Find comfort in each denizen's musical theme as the underground world grows more lonesome.

ILA: A Frosty Glide

Explore a remote magical island as ILA, a young witch-in-training searching her lost kitty, Coco. Soar across a thoughtful, Scandinavian-inspired open world, collecting magic and special items to enhance ILA's flying abilities, magic skills, and style! Discover hidden paths while skatebrooming around snowy mountains and enchanted forests with a warm and inviting ambiance. Customize ILA's look with tons of bewitching options, including cute hats, capes, and skatebrooms, to show up dressed to impress on this kitty-finding caper. Delight in a whimsical original soundtrack, building anticipation as ILA approaches the summit, solving charming platform puzzles on her journey to become the best young witch she can be.

Ruffy and The Riverside

In Ruffy and the Riverside, you wield the magic power of SWAP, using it to Copy & Paste textures within the game world. Turn ice into lava or waterfalls into vines as you ride hay bales, explore, fight, and solve puzzles throughout Riverside. Unleash your imagination in this quirky open-world action game that literally lets you change the world! Join Ruffy on an exciting quest to stop the mischievous villain Groll from destroying the World Core and throwing Riverside into chaos. Along the way, you'll travel to fantastic places with helpful friends like Pip the sassy bee, Sir Eddler the adventurous mole, and Silja the wise turtle. Meet a lively cast of characters, each with their own unique stories and dialogues, as the exciting adventure unfolds with unexpected surprises for Ruffy around every corner.

The Remake of the End of the Greatest RPG of All Time

The Remake of the End of the Greatest RPG of All Time (TRotEotGRPGoAT for short) is the last hour of a lost (nonexistent) JRPG, "remade" in 3D pixel art complete with director's commentary, the digital manual, and archival footage.

Nubs

Slap yourself into the absurdity of Nubs, where 5-player battles are as chaotic as they are quick! Risk it all for the mighty Konzumos' delight in this arena brawler and smash the others to nublivion in your quest for glory! Simple rules? Check. Roguelite progression? Sure. Predictability? No way!

Hobnobbers

Hobnobbers is a fast-paced 3D platformer where you and your crew of mischievous gnomish critters storm through multi-dimensional outlets and fight Pixys who seek to harvest you for yummy snacks. Raid the shops and stuff shinys in your hat before the portal closes, or risk being stranded in a whimsical capitalist hellscape. Deliver your loot to Lady Goddess, an enigmatic figure trying to get revenge on her ex-husband. Trade the items you recover for cosmetic upgrades- aka drip- or, if you fail, get turned into stew!

Don't Wake The Beast

Don't Wake the Beast is a roguelite stealth game where you play as a treasure hunter sneaking through randomly generated dungeons guarded by powerful beasts. Your goal is to steal their most precious treasures, but the path is filled with dangers. Each location consists of three levels full of enemies, traps, and environmental puzzles that require clever use of your grappling hook to open new pathways and avoid threats.

Big Helmet Heroes

Step into the world of Big Helmet Heroes, a cinematic 3D beat 'em-up adventure that combines stunning visuals, movie-quality animations, and exhilarating action. Join adorable knights on a quest across fantastical realms. Play with a friend in two-player co-op mode to rescue the princess and uncover even greater challenges ahead! Immerse yourself in a game that pushes the boundaries of animation. Our state-of-the-art visuals breathe life into each hero and environment, making every battle spectacularly vivid.

Frontier Paladin

Stand against dark forces with a combat system that is challenging yet fair. Choose a God to dedicate your successful quests to and gain their unique blessings. Gather various divine relics and tap their powers. Do you want to be a Sanctified Juggernaut, smashing evil into fragments? An Unyielding Stalwart, watching while wicked washes off your proud armor? The choice is yours.

Stand-Alone

Stand-Alone is an Action Roguelite with Fluid Pixel animation and Skill-Deck Building. Step into and be a sheep armed with a sci-fi greatsword, carving a path through wolves. Modify your skills within the desolate worlds of a sci-fi apocalypse to create a unique combat style that is all your own.

Void Dungeon

Void Dungeon brings you a 2D Action RPG with intense hack & slash combat, deep character options, and unyielding enemies, which you can face solo or with up to 4 friends. Oh, and quirky costumes. Because it's better to look good when the void consumes you.

BlightStone

In Blightstone, players will engage in innovative grid-free turn-based combat where environmental awareness and preparation are key. In each encounter, party members will have to be strategically positioned to take advantage of their surroundings and overcome the odds against relentless enemy forces and the pervading dark corruption. As the insidious plague spreads across the rifted world during combat and at nightfall, players will need to manage their resources and equipment effectively to survive. While few will emerge victorious in their undertaking, failure will be crucial to your eventual salvation. Earthglass shards gathered from failed runs will fortify the guiding Crystal and strengthen future adventurers, pushing heroes onwards for another chance at victory and freedom.

Dunecrawl

DuneCrawl is a local and online co-op open-world game for 1-4 players, where desert-faring privateers explore vast dust seas aboard a massive, cannon-equipped Dune Crawler in search of adventure and treasure. Players travel through beautifully handcrafted environments to uncover the mysteries of the Dune Crawlers. They interact with quest-giving NPCs, unravel the story, and face desert challenges. Beyond exploration, players defend towns from bandits, discover hidden plunder, and ride armored scarabs. As they advance, they can secure their reputation and defend their title as the greatest freebooter across the seven sands.

Maliki: Poison Of The Past

In the near future, humanity is teetering on the edge of extinction, subjugated by the fearsome Poison, a plant monster that alters the space-time continuum. Led by the enigmatic Maliki, a handful of temporal survivors have joined forces and are coordinating their efforts from the Domaine, a haven outside of time that is so far safe from the threat. Play as Sand as you travel through the ages to repair the continuum. Use your Chrono Pack to manipulate time, fight the monsters that have infested past worlds alongside Becky, Fang and Fenimale, a wacky and slightly magical band of characters.

Artis Impact

Artis Impact stands out with its stunning attention to detail and world-building. Every location is brimming with hidden secrets and quirky characters, encouraging players to explore the game's vibrant, handcrafted environments. Whether it's delving into underground dungeons or savoring the quiet joys of upgrading your home, players are invited to immerse themselves in an adventure that is as nostalgic as it is original.

Windswept

Marbles and Checkers were swept away by a storm, and they need your help finding their way home! In this 90s platforming adventure, there's a ton of stuff to do and even more to collect.

Traveler's Refrain

Wield your magical instrument and defy the mecha-goddesses of fate in this song-casting, story driven, Action RPG. Explore a forbidden forest as Traveler, and help him reunite with his long lost love as you fight through abominations and solve mysterious puzzles, all while an ancient conflict unfolds.

Battle Suit Aces

Lead a plucky crew against a star-consuming threat in this charming, character-driven, card battling RPG. Brought to you by the creators of the award-winning Battle Chef Brigade, recruit ace pilots, upgrade their mecha Battle Suits, grow meaningful friendships, and captain your personalized adventure.

Dreamcore

Dreamcore is a psychological horror game that immerses players in the eerie atmosphere of liminal spaces. Offering a one-of-a-kind experience, the game enables players to freely explore expansive, non-linear worlds for extended gameplay sessions. Each world features a distinctive puzzle, tasking players with discovering its secrets and finding the exit.

Lurks Within Walls

A building under quarantine. Residents isolated. Those who failed to isolate themselves now stagger through the corridors, contaminated. But it's not just the infected residents—the darkness conceals other anomalies. It feels as if the building itself is alive.

Terrifier: The ArtCade Game

In Terrifier: The ARTcade Game, players step into the role of Art the Clown, the notorious villain from the Terrifier series, as he disrupts movie sets where films about his own gruesome acts are being shot. Instead of letting the cameras capture the staged terror, Art brings his own brand of real chaos, tearing through hordes of policemen, firewomen, camera operators, stunt performers, makeup artists, and even unsuspecting civilians. The vibrant pixel art graphics bring the film's eerie settings to life, while smooth animations make every attack and finishing move a gory delight.

Urban Myth Dissolution Center – Episode 2

Join forces with the psychic Director of the Urban Myth Dissolution Center and solve a variety of cases involving cursed relics, rental properties with shady histories, and dimensional anomalies. Monstrous oddities and otherworldly planes abound in this occult mystery adventure game!

The Time I Have Left

The Time I Have Left is a time-driven escape adventure with RPG elements set in a complex underground facility. A mysterious phenomenon known only as 'The Miasma' has marked Aline for certain death. Can you help her escape the desolate halls of Colony 7?

Cairn

Reach a summit never climbed before in this survival-climber from the creators of Furi and Haven. Climb anywhere and plan your route carefully, managing pitons and resources to survive unforgiving Mount Kami. Discover what Aava is willing to sacrifice to achieve the ascent of a lifetime.

Bionic Bay

A scientist uses a unique teleportation instrument to escape an ancient biomechanical world filled with imaginative technology, deadly traps, and hidden secrets.

Truckful

Truckful puts you behind the wheel of your reliable truck, tasked with delivering a range of goods to the townsfolk who call this scenic countryside home. Navigate winding roads, dusty lowlands, and charming towns, all while soaking in the beautiful landscapes that surround you. But don't be fooled by the tranquillity – the road less travelled often holds hidden secrets just waiting to be discovered… Each delivery tests your driving skills and rewards your expertise. From delicate ice-cold fish that require a swift hand to priceless family heirlooms that demand the utmost care, no two errands are the same, and only successful deliveries will earn the trust of villagers, who'll reward you in kind. Tackling the most demanding routes will necessitate upgrading your truck. Increase your weight capacity and speed to handle diverse deliveries, and add extra trailers for bigger loads such as Grand Pianos!

Spray Paint Simulator

Sit back, relax, and express your creative side in the colorful world of Spray Paint Simulator. Enter the town of Spatterville and meet the locals while you restore, repair, mask, and spray paint everything from a kitchen to local landmarks. Buy new equipment, unlock Free Spray, and transform the town.

Mars Attracts

Mars Attracts is a theme park management game set on Mars. Play as the devious Martians from the cult-classic universe of Mars Attacks and build your amusement park empire, abducting humans from across history to display in customizable enclosures for the entertainment of curious Martian guests. Study humanity in their natural habitat, or subject them to whatever twisted experiments you can imagine!

Roman Triumph: Survival City Builder

Build a flourishing Roman colony in an expanding empire. Fortify the city to protect it from plentiful outside threats, grow and harvest resources, and attract and retain citizens. Balance the favor of powerful gods to earn their blessings and avoid disastrous attacks from above. Will the blossoming metropolis crumble or triumph against titanic odds? Strategically grow a city worthy of its citizens, create housing, industrial, social, and religious structures to avoid plague, crime, and invasions. Foster a thriving society by prioritizing and researching key buildings such as the Senat, Insula, and Hospitium. Trade with merchants and increase the production of food and materials to match the growing population's needs.

Cash Cleaner Simulator

Leave the dirty work to the criminals and focus on scrubbing cash squeaky clean in a pressure-free career with lucrative results. Take on various jobs to wash, dry, and organize banknotes for unscrupulous clients at a leisurely pace, and find plenty of opportunity for growth. Surf the darknet to dig up new gigs, shop for shiny new supplies and upgrades, and more bling for your base e with a handy jailbroken cell phone. Customize the lab into a cozy workspace with new gadgets, decorations, and more. Experiment with different tools to freshen up bills, coins, and other valuables. Spend, count, store, or even shoot earnings across the room with the money gun.

Automate It

Build and solve complex problems in a rainbow of natural landscapes spanning five distinct worlds. Unlock power by completing objectives for new machines, and deliver parts on time within a limited space. Discover limitless solutions using a variety of customizable devices and technological advancements in a race against the clock and dwindling resources. Fiddle with groundbreaking mechanics in Campaign Mode, progressing through 50 structured challenges offering unique automation and increasing difficulty from very simple to brain teasing. Explore and automate without the puzzle constraints of Campaign Mode in Omniverse Mode, an expansive world with added survival mechanics. Experiment with endless automation and resource management with the main goal of creating the Omniverse Singularity.

Whisper of the House

This is an isometric 2D-pixel placement game. In a cozy town, you'll provide housekeeping services, arrange furniture, and create personalized homes while interacting with diverse residents. Your actions may unexpectedly affect their lives and uncover hidden secrets along the way…

Overthrown

Lift and throw anything as you build and manage your kingdom in this chaotic city builder for 1-6 players. Harness the power of your soul-stealing crown to defend your citizens from bandits and mutants, farm the land, and gather resources. Keep citizens happy, or see them desert you!

Smash It Wild

Dive into a fantasy world where champions face off in an unforgiving tournament. In Smash It Wild, every match counts, mixing volleyball and dodgeball in tactical turn-based gameplay. Upgrade your players, kit them out with powerful items, discover unique synergies and do your best to survive this roguelike competition where defeat means starting all over again.

Bit Esc

Break free from the system in Bit ESC, an action/adventure platformer where Bit sets out to escape from the tyrannic OS. Explore the digital world, overcome frantic challenges, meet new friends and make tough decisions that'll determine the fate of Bit and the world around them.

Let's Build a Dungeon

Review the resumes of hundreds of hopeful applicants as you staff your dream studio in this true-to-life and ridiculous simulation of the games industry. Recruit and manage artists, programmers and planners to produce new assets and mechanics that bring your creations to life. Manage development schedules, advertising campaigns and press relationships to grow your studio from a scrappy indie team into a development juggernaut. Will you risk financial ruin by delaying your game until it's perfect, or push your staff to breaking point with crunch time and salary cuts? Will you bow to community requests, or stay true to your creative vision?

Surf Punk

Dive into Surfpunk, a world where fierce waves and sunken ruins hold the key to survival. As a Raider, your mission is clear: surf solo or with your squad into the perilous waters of The Fallen World to scavenge ancient technologies while evading the deadly Sumi – ink-like creatures that corrupt these islands. Complete your mission and escape the tsunami with as much loot as your barge can carry!

Snufkin : Melody of Moominvalley – Fuddler's Courtship

In the Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley – Fuddler's Courtship DLC, players will embark on a brand new pocket-sized adventure filled with wonderful encounters set amongst the striking watercolor visuals of autumn. In this heartfelt novella-like story of romance, newfound friend Fuddler needs a helping hand to express his feelings, and players join Snufkin and his best friend, Moomintroll, on a camping trip deep into the wilds before winter sets in. What should have been a relaxing excursion for two, turns into a chaotic and romantic journey, with many new and old friends.

Doors of Insanity: ReOpened

You are trapped inside the absurd and endless maze of doors that is Purgatory… and it's time to bust out. Behind each door in this hellhole could hide a monster, a mythic weapon, or worst of all… a weirdo! Build a deck from over 100 cards and master ridiculous synergies: turn your enemies into gold, abuse their fragile egos while cowering behind your summons, throw food at people, and more!

SoulMask

Escaping a deadly sacrificial ritual, you find an ancient mystical mask on your journey. This mask holds potent knowledge, changing the world you knew. Face the harsh challenges of nature, survive, rally followers, and build your own tribe. Explore and unveil the truths behind the enigmatic mask.

Antonblast

When Satan stole Dynamite Anton's cherished collection of spirits, he didn't realize the kind of hell Anton would raise. Hellbent on retrieving his stash and making it back in time before Happy Hour ends, Anton grabs his Mighty F'n Hammer and starts smashing his way through a world of chaotic levels inspired by urban graffiti. Dash destructively forward leaving nothing but fragments of obstacles and enemies in your wake, and demolish earthshaking bosses trying to put a stop to Anton's acrobatic antics. Make the devil regret his thievery in record time, and let out a good SCREAM along the way to give Satan ample warning: the devil's demise is imminent.

Sacre Bleu

Sacre Bleu is a hack'n'slash musketeer adventure where you bust out of prison using a steampunk blunderbuss that turns combat into an elegant, bullet-time aerial-ballet. Uncover a conspiracy in the heart of 17th-century France where each stage is a symphony of guns, swords, and blunderbuss-blasts!

Winter Burrow

In Winter Burrow, you play a mouse who returns from the big city to find their childhood home in ruins. To make matters worse, your Aunt (who was supposed to be looking after it) has gone missing. Restore your broken-down childhood burrow to its former glory so you can relax in front of the fireplace. Brave the elements and journey out into the frozen wilderness to collect vital resources for both yourself and your new home. Beware of the insect wildlife and remember that nobody survives on their own; find new friends, expand your survival handbook and solve the mystery of what happened to your Aunt.

Cuisineer (Coming to Console)

Cuisineer's food-focused action challenges you to earn your dinner the hard way: by fighting it in a dungeon. Pursue adventure in the world outside Paell, wielding your cooking utensils against giant chickens, artillery shrimps, fire-breathing peppers, and other pesky perils, sipping boba tea along the way. Work with local artisans to customize your kitchen, and tailor your dining hall to the needs of loyal patrons eager to experience the rare recipes you've cooked up. The delectable gameplay of Cuisineer is a mélange of flavors sure to please your palate, whether it's your first bite or a second serving.

Neon Inferno

Three decades from now, New York City is at war with itself. A war with no battlefield: criminal syndicates control four of its five boroughs, fighting each other and the corrupt NYPD in a vicious struggle for supremacy. Into this dystopia steps a fledgling crime family trying to secure their place, striving for power just as everyone else. You are their deadliest weapon. As an assassin, your missions will take you through every area of this hyper-metropolitan sprawl: from the impoverished battle-torn slums of the Bronx, where the police and the gangs wage vicious war covering entire neighborhoods in flame, to the walled neon gardens of Inner Manhattan, where the upper-class and the lawmakers idle away their time enjoying the fruits of high culture, blissfully shielded from the chaos and the agony of the outside world — for now.

Metal Suits: Counter-Attack

In 4373. Kevin was once hailed as a war hero. Now an old and sick veteran, he is living a peaceful old age on a nursing spaceship with his beloved dog 'Andy.' Until the nursing spaceship exploded due to an invasion by the alien "Golida," losing his beloved dog 'Andy' and most of his body. It is a side-scrolling run-and-gun action game set in the future. The main character, Kevin, who lost everything and was reborn as a cyborg, begins to take revenge on Golida, an alien who took everything from him.

Rendering Ranger : R² [Rewind]

Developed by Manfred Trenz (creator of the Turrican series) and published by German software powerhouse Rainbow Arts, this game was originally released in 1995. Originally slated to come to the West as Targa, the game ultimately ended up as a Japan-only title, with only 10,000 copies printed, making it one of the most sought-after collectibles in retro gaming. You are the Rendering Ranger known as Double R, a special forces soldier who must defend the Earth from a devastating alien invasion. Through nine levels of action platforming as well as blisteringly fast horizontal shooter stages, Rendering Ranger: R² is one of the greatest technological showcases ever seen on the Super Nintendo!

SpreadCheat

SpreadCheat is a puzzle game that fuses intricate spreadsheet challenges with a comedic, 90s financial vibe in a retro Windows 3.11 setting. The Player takes on the role of the new office prodigy, solving absurd tasks and manipulating spreadsheet cells to hit specific targets using clever formulas.

Bandit Trap

Defend your home against a bandit invasion using inventive boobytraps as a Trapper, or join a team of three Bandits and try to get away with the loot! Introducing Bandit Trap—a fresh 3vs1, chaotically fun, physics-driven online multiplayer game for the whole family.

Hela

See the world through the eyes of a brave mouse in Hela, an enchanting 3D co-op adventure game. Explore breathtaking Scandinavian-inspired landscapes, solve puzzles, and be a force for good in a land where heartwarming storytelling and the beauty of nature intertwine. When a kind witch falls ill, her familiars embark on a journey to save her life. Playing as a tiny, intrepid mouse, you must venture out, gather ingredients, and brew magical potions to restore her strength.

Lou's Lagoon

Your Uncle Lou has disappeared and left his seaplane delivery service in your hands, so now it's up to you to keep the business afloat – and discover what happened to him! With your trusty vacuum (aka The Swirler 2000) by your side, explore the diverse islands of the Limbo Archipelago, collecting and harvesting resources and crafting valuable goods to deliver to your customers in your faithful seaplane. Your seaplane is your key to the islands of Limbo, and can be upgraded and expanded as the success of your delivery venture grows. There are also minigames designed to test your mettle – from races to obstacle courses, and more! Keep your eyes open – secrets lurk in the corners of every island. Be vigilant, and you're sure to unearth unexpected treasures… and discover clues to the whereabouts of your wacky uncle Lou.

Tempo Punk

Can you survive in an addicting fusion of rhythm-driven FPS action and captivating dystopian action-packed storytelling? Fight for your life through cutting-edge graphics while the pulsating beats of electronic music get your brain synapses firing at high speed.

Ultra Mega Cats

Imagine living in a world flipped upside down, where rodents and feathered forces rule and felines are shunned. You're one of the last cats standing: disgraced, brainwashed, and trained to serve your former prey as their personal killing machine. But no level of indoctrination can keep you restrained—as the soul of a cat can never be caged. Unleash your inner predator, fight back against your verminous oppressors, and restore balance to the world!

Lovish

Sir Solomon and the saviors of light depart Castle Cornelius to free Princess Tsuna from the grasp of the evil Devil Lord! But the knight is worried… What if after being freed, the princess falls in love with one of his friends instead of with him? So he does what anyone would do when blinded by love, and ditches his friends! Solomon ventures into the Devil Lord's castle alone, vowing to make the princess his.

Double Whammy

After discovering an old guitar instruction book, Gigi opens a portal to the dream realm where she must combat otherworldly threats. Although each night's trials end in the morning, the consequences of her battles extend into the real world. Upon waking, Gigi finds that her guitars retain the damage they sustained in her dreams. To prepare for the next night, she must work at the guitar shop to repair her broken guitars and acquire new gear.

Sedap! A Culinary Adventure

Sedap! is a co-op cooking-combat adventure that combines the chaos of a collaborative kitchen and the wonders of adventuring into an unexplored world. Embark on an exciting culinary journey, whip up delectable delicacies, and serve your way through a fantastical reimagination of Southeast Asia!

Completely Stretchy

Completely Stretchy is a first-person exploration and 3D platformer set in the weird and wonderful Grombi Isles. After a rough day of work at the Elektro factory, you find yourself suddenly transformed – with a blue, stretchy and sticky body! Your fellow citizens are befuddled by your new look – but worse yet, the Elektros have escaped containment and have spread across the isles, and it is your job to bring them home. Stretch, swing and stick your way across this bizarre world. Hunt down the hidden Elektros to restore power, and unravel the mystery of what happened to you. The residents of the Grombi Isles are always on hand to talk, and may need some help of their own. Throughout your journey, you will encounter plenty of Grombis, Towes, Scrimblis, Finginais and Scromblis – which is to say nothing of the Chunkos!

ChromaGun 2: Dye Hard

Shoot paint, mix colors, and solve puzzles in this adventure about friendship and redemption. Just don't enter that portal to another universe, and everything will be perfectly fine.

EbiTapes

Set off on a cozy-grunge jam journey in EbiTapes, a quirky adventure game where you take on the mission of saving the Annual City Festival. Traverse through intriguing little places, each brimming with mellow vibes and fresh discoveries. Alongside your snarky cat companion, Zongy, dive into the depths of the city, getting to know its people and unraveling its secrets. Record the sounds you encounter along the tranquil trail to solve puzzles and weave joyful mixtapes. Dance with cows, search for lost slippers, and mend friendships one beat at a time. EbiTapes offers a laid-back experience in a beautifully crafted world for all ages.

StuntBoost

Race a tiny skateboard through tracks of cardboard and toys. Uncover shortcuts, perform stunts, and take advantage of your environment to reach the goal as fast as possible in this celebration of speed.

Voron

You are a raven with an important task: guiding lost souls to their new home. In this story-driven adventure game, you will learn how to fly, explore a Norse-inspired, tiny open world, and don't forget to croak from time to time — that's what a raven does, right?

Grimoire Groves

Home to magical creatures and plants, the fabled Grimoire Groves should've been a haven for witches looking for a new home. But by the time they arrive, the forest spirits have disappeared and only a few plant creatures remain. But not all is lost. With a little hard work, investigation and magic, the witches might just restore the Grimoire Groves to the lush forest it once was!

Paper Animal Adventure

Paper Animal Adventure is a cute roguelike game where you can explore a colorful world, fight scary enemies, and relax with your friends at the campfire! Will you be the one to seal the timelines and find the missing king?

