Overthrown Receives Livestock Update in Early Access

Overthrown has a new free update available to players who have it in Early Access, as the Livestick Update brings in several additions

Article Summary Discover the new Livestock Update: farm Woolies, destroy with fire, and enjoy fresh game improvements.

Become a powerful Monarch with a soul-stealing crown and build a thriving, self-sustaining kingdom.

Engage in strategic gameplay: manage resources, defend your realm, and automate your growing empire.

Experience exciting co-op action for up to six players, full of unique challenges and dynamic adventures.

Developer Brimstone Games and publisher Maximum Entertainment dropped a new update into Overthrown while the game is in Early Access. The Livestock Update does exactly what you think it does, as you now have the first farmable animals called Woolies because they couldn't just call them Sheep if they have wings. You also have some new ways to destroy stuff with fire and mortars, new buildings and civilians, and several improvements to the game. The update is free for those who own the title as it is available now.

You play as a Monarch in possession of an ancient soul-stealing crown with magical abilities. With its power, establish a kingdom in a perilous wilderness and defend it from mutants and bandits roaming the land. Build, gather resources, farm the land, and more to turn your fledgling realm into a commanding, self-sustaining kingdom. As your fame grows, more will flock to your banner – but so will those who have come to overthrow you, including your friends in up to six-player co-op. Construct a kingdom from scratch and transform the wilderness into a developed community. Decide which buildings go where, and then manage your citizens to automate everything from there! Don't like where you placed something? Just pick it up and toss it somewhere else!

Throw whole trees at the sawmill to make planks or run through the forest carrying your sawmill to absorb trees along the way! Resource gathering is fun and easy thanks to your crown's power. Or maybe you have too many enemies around. Pick up monster nests and place them near bandit camps to have them fight each other instead (and obtain free loot!). Villagers being eaten by mutants? Run across a lake at 100 km/h to rescue them in time! Being shot at by outlaws up in the hills? Spin-attack so fast that you take off like a helicopter and descend on them from the skies! Manage resources and stockpile enough food to last the winter. Guard your farmlands (and peasants) from hungry mutants while waiting for your crops to grow. Keep polluting workshops away or see the land turn barren. Ultimately, keep your people happy or see them desert you for the outlaws.

