Posted in: Conventions, Games, Gamescom, Maximum Games, Video Games | Tagged: Brimstone Games, Overthrown

Overthrown Receives New Trailer During Gamescom 2024

Check out the latest trailer for the upcoming city builder game Overthrown, as we got a better look at it from Gamescom 2024

Article Summary New trailer for Overthrown unveiled at Gamescom 2024 by Brimstone Games and Maximum Entertainment.

Gameplay showcases an open-world city builder where you can pick up and throw anything in your kingdom.

Manage resources, build kingdoms, and defend from mutants and bandits in up to six-player co-op.

Use the soul-stealing crown's powers for unique mechanics like moving buildings and fighting enemies creatively.

Developer Brimstone Games and publisher Maximum Entertainment released a new trailer for Overthrown during Gamescom 2024. The trailer dives deeper into the gameplay you'll experience in this open-world city builder, as you can pick up and throw anything anywhere in this somewhat boxy kingdom. The game is still being aimed for Early Access this Fall, but the team failed to give us a date during the event for us to expect it. For now, enjoy the trailer!

Overthrown

You play as a Monarch in possession of an ancient soul-stealing crown with magical abilities. With its power, establish a kingdom in a perilous wilderness and defend it from mutants and bandits roaming the land. Build, gather resources, farm the land, and more to turn your fledgling realm into a commanding, self-sustaining kingdom. As your fame grows, more will flock to your banner – but so will those who have come to overthrow you, including your friends in up to six-player co-op. Construct a kingdom from scratch and transform the wilderness into a developed community. Decide which buildings go where, and then manage your citizens to automate everything from there! Don't like where you placed something? Just pick it up and toss it somewhere else!

Throw whole trees at the sawmill to make planks or run through the forest carrying your sawmill to absorb trees along the way! Resource gathering is fun and easy thanks to your crown's power. Or maybe you have too many enemies around. Pick up monster nests and place them near bandit camps to have them fight each other instead (and obtain free loot!). Villagers being eaten by mutants? Run across a lake at 100 km/h to rescue them in time! Being shot at by outlaws up in the hills? Spin-attack so fast that you take off like a helicopter and descend on them from the skies! Manage resources and stockpile enough food to last the winter. Guard your farmlands (and peasants) from hungry mutants while waiting for your crops to grow. Keep polluting workshops away or see the land turn barren. Ultimately, keep your people happy or see them desert you for the outlaws.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!