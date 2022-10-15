Overwatch 2 Devs Reveal Latest Update Details With Maps & Balances

Blizzard Entertainment dropped a new blog this week for Overwatch 2 as they detailed the latest update to the game after Week 1. The major changes that came from the latest update were seeing maps being rotated out in various modes, although you can play any map in custom game modes. Competitive has been given a bit of a change after discovering a bug, and Season two is already being looked at for hero balancing. We have a couple of snippets of the blog for you below, but you can read the entire thing here.

Overwatch 2 Hero Balance

While some heroes are performing better than others, and there are differences across player skill levels, we have been happy to see that no hero's overall power level is far out of line with our goals. Every hero on the roster has a win rate between 45% and 55%, and we are not planning any immediate balance changes based on what we are seeing, with the exception of a targeted adjustment to Zarya in Total Mayhem, which should go live with our next major patch on October 25. Instead, our team is planning to make a series of balance changes for Season Two that are in line with our design goal of ensuring the overall game feels balanced and fair while giving each season a more distinct identity. While we'll continue looking at hero performance and listening to player feedback prior to finalizing any specific changes to balance for Season Two, we want to share more about what we are seeing so far.

Climbing The ranks

Our team would like to apologize for ranking many players too low during the first week of Overwatch 2. We discovered a bug that was impacting player skill ratings, which is what contributed to many players being placed in Bronze 5 when they should have been placed higher. Our most recent patch included a fix that will help you get back to your true rank quickly, and that will be reflected the next time you receive a competitive ranking update. You will receive a boost as you continue playing to help you get up to the correct ranks. Players who haven't yet placed in competitive won't experience this issue after the fix goes live. We're also watching your feedback about how we present your skill tier and division and how you celebrate that in-game. While we don't have any details we can share yet, expect us to make more improvements to Competitive, and we will continue to watch for your feedback.