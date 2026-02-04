Posted in: Blizzard, Games, Overwatch, Video Games | Tagged: Blizzard Entertainment, overwatch

Overwatch 2 Is Done As Title Returns To Being Just Overwatch

Overwatch 2 is done, long live just Overwatch, as the team go into details about the next phase of the game and the Reign of Talon

Article Summary Overwatch 2 is rebranded back to Overwatch as Blizzard outlines a new vision for the game’s future.

Reign of Talon season launches February 10, 2026, introducing five new heroes and more storytelling.

Meta Event: Conquest offers a faction war with huge rewards, lootboxes, exclusive skins, and titles.

Expect a refreshed UI/UX, ongoing narrative updates, and a Hello Kitty and Friends collaboration.

Blizzard Entertainment revealed the future of the Overwatch franchise, as they have done away with calling it Overwatch 2 and returned the game to simply Overwatch. The team held a special presentation that lasted over 30 minutes, going over what they have in store for the game, including the next season, which sees the Reign of Talon, the counterorganization to the group of heroes that will bring in several new characters to the fold over the next several months. We have the dev notes as well as the latest trailer and the full presentation for you to check out here. The Reign of Talon will officially launch on February 10, 2026.

Overwatch – The Road Ahead

10 New Heroes in 2026, with Five Launching on February 10: Dive into combat with the highly anticipated debut of five new heroes, including Talon-aligned Domina , Emre , and Mizuki , alongside Overwatch-aligned powerhouses Anran (Hero Trial: Feb 5–10) and Jetpack Cat . An additional Hero will launch each Season (2-6), bringing innovative abilities and captivating gameplay to shake up every fight, with each driving the ongoing narrative forward.

Dive into combat with the highly anticipated debut of five new heroes, including Talon-aligned , , and , alongside Overwatch-aligned powerhouses (Hero Trial: Feb 5–10) and . An additional Hero will launch each Season (2-6), bringing innovative abilities and captivating gameplay to shake up every fight, with each driving the ongoing narrative forward. Ongoing Story Evolution: Follow Talon's global supremacy unfold in Season 1 through in-game events, hero trailers, animated comics, short stories, and map updates. Experience live storytelling in real-time, as a yearlong narrative arc begins to unfold starting now!

Follow Talon's global supremacy unfold in through in-game events, hero trailers, animated comics, short stories, and map updates. Experience live storytelling in real-time, as a yearlong narrative arc begins to unfold starting now! Meta Event – Conquest: A faction war like no other! Align with Overwatch or Talon across five weeks to fight for rewards, including 66 lootboxes, Legendary Echo skins, faction-themed titles, and more.

A faction war like no other! Align with Overwatch or Talon across five weeks to fight for rewards, including 66 lootboxes, Legendary Echo skins, faction-themed titles, and more. UI and UX Overhaul: Players will see a major interface redesign featuring modernized menus, faster navigation, and an all-new 3D hero lobby—crafted to ensure an epic user experience.

Players will see a major interface redesign featuring modernized menus, faster navigation, and an all-new 3D hero lobby—crafted to ensure an epic user experience. Hello Kitty and Friends Collaboration (Feb 10-23): The Overwatch x Hello Kitty and Friends collab brings a whole lot of adorable to the game. The crossover pairs Overwatch Heroes with iconic Hello Kitty and Friends characters like Hello Kitty, Kuromi, and Cinnamoroll, because nothing says friendship like jumping into action alongside your favorite team.

The Overwatch x Hello Kitty and Friends collab brings a whole lot of adorable to the game. The crossover pairs Overwatch Heroes with iconic Hello Kitty and Friends characters like Hello Kitty, Kuromi, and Cinnamoroll, because nothing says friendship like jumping into action alongside your favorite team. Dropping the "2": Overwatch is more than just a digit: it's a living universe that keeps growing, keeps surprising, and keeps bringing players together from around the world. This year marks a huge turning point in how the development team envisions the future of Overwatch, so we are officially dropping the "2" and moving forward as Overwatch.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!