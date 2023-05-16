Overwatch 2 Revealed The Rest Of Its 2023 Roadmap The developers for Overwatch 2 have revealed their plans for the rest of 2023, as well as the changes they made to PvE.

For the first time in a long time, Blizzard Entertainment revealed the roadmap of content for what they have coming to Overwatch 2 for the rest of 2023. The word came down in the middle of a developer update live stream that took place earlier today, in which the team went over a lot of the changes and additions players will be expecting over the next several months. The team basically dropped details of what they have planned for Seasons 5-7, as the Summer Games will return, another Support Hero is on the way, as well as a new Tank Hero. They also have a load of plans on the way with a new Control map, a new Winter event, new Hero Mastery Missions, Lore Codex, a rework of Sombra (which apparently made a lot of people on Twitter angry), and a rework of Roadhog that got mixed reviews. One of the biggest things getting a response is how they have already revealed that the PvE mode they recently introduced is getting heavily nerfed, which we're sure won't make anyone mad at all… We got more of the notes of what's on the way below, as well as the video for you to check out.

"Players can look forward to PvE Story Missions in Season 6, complete with in-game cinematics, that will push the narrative arc of Overwatch forward for the first time since the original game release. Also coming in Season 6 are a new Support hero, a new core game mode in Flashpoint (with 2 new maps), and more. Details for all of this will be shared in the coming months before Season 6 launches later this summer. Also included in today's announcement is an update on general PvE development. When Overwatch 2 was originally announced in 2019, it was with two main components: Story Missions and Hero Missions. To not pull resources away from the live game, the team made the difficult decision to cut Hero Missions."