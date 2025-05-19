Posted in: Blizzard, Capcom, Games, Overwatch 2, Street Fighter 6, Video Games | Tagged: Blizzard Entertainment, overwatch, street fighter

Overwatch 2 & Street Fighter 6 Collaboration Drops Gameplay Trailer

Check out the brand-new gameplay trailer for the Overwatch 2 x Street Fighter 6 collaboration, which will launch this Tuesday

Article Summary The Overwatch 2 x Street Fighter 6 collaboration event runs from May 20 to June 2 with unique challenges.

Eight Overwatch 2 heroes receive Street Fighter 6-inspired skins with special animations and effects.

Exclusive bundles and individual Street Fighter skins are available for players during the limited event.

Earn up to 40,000 XP, themed sprays, voice lines, and a Street Fighter player title through event challenges.

Blizzard Entertainment revealed new details about the new crossover happening between Overwatch 2 and Street Fighter 6, set to kick off on Tuesday. The team finally confirmed that this is more than just a cosmetic addition to the game, as there will be in-game challenges to match up with the event, which will take place from May 20 until June 2. We have more details below from their latest blog, as the event kicks off tomorrow.

Overwatch 2 x Street Fighter 6

This isn't simply cosplay, it's full-on fighting flair added to your favorite Overwatch 2 heroes with animations and visual effects nodding to the Street Fighter 6 mechanics you know and love. In one corner, you've got Juno channeling the lightning-fast kicks of Chun-Li, Kiriko unleashing pure chaos as Juri, Widowmaker moving with the silent precision of Cammy, and Hanzo bringing calm fury as Ryu. Add Zenyatta floating free with Dhalsim's meditative might, Soldier: 76 dropping in with that classic Guile energy, Sigma powered up with *M.Bison's raw intensity, and Winston going full beast mode as Blanka in the other corner, and you've got a roster built to take to the streets. Each skin is lovingly crafted with nods to iconic moves, stances, and personalities, down to the smallest details to hit every beat.

There are a few ways to enter the ring, depending on how you want to hit. The Street Fighter 6 Ultra Bundle comes out swinging with all eight collab skins, mixing things up so you can outfit your whole team like true fighting champions. The Street Fighter 6 Mega Bundle 1 features Legendary Juno as Chun-Li, Hanzo as Ryu, Zenyatta as Dhalsim and Epic Sigma as *M.Bison. The Street Fighter Mega Bundle 2 pairs Legendary Kiriko as Juri and Widowmaker as Cammy in their fiercest forms, with Winston as Blanka and Soldier: 76 as Guile. All fighters will also be available individually so no matter which bundle or skin you pick, you'll find something that fits.

And it wouldn't be a true street fight without something to prove! During the collab event, you'll be able to take on special limited-time challenges inspired by Overwatch 2 x Street Fighter 6. Complete them to earn up to 40,000 XP plus exclusive themed sprays, voice lines, and the Street Fighter player title to rep your fighting spirit on the battlefield long after the match is over. The Overwatch 2 x Street Fighter 6 event is only here from May 20 through June 2, so don't wait for Round Two, it's now or never. Get ready to hit those lightning-fast kicks, charge with Psycho Power, or unleash a Hadoken-like arrow, because every move hits harder with this collab's fighting flair. Once the event ends, these cosmetics are heading back to their home universe, so if you've been waiting for the perfect time to unleash your inner fighter, this is it. Jump in and KO the competition in the fight for the future.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!