Overwatch 2 Will Be Released On Steam On August 10th

For the first time in the franchise history, Overwatch 2 will be released on another PC platform as it comes to Steam next month.

Blizzard Entertainment announced today that they will be releasing Overwatch 2 on Steam, the first time the game will leave Battle.net for another PC platform. The team revealed the news in a new blog posted earlier today, as the Steam version of the game will be released in time for the new campaign mode being added to the title that was teased clear back in 2019. We have a snippet of the blog below with a couple of quotes, but to say the move is confusing is an understatement. While it is a chance to expand the game's audience, it wasn't like being on Battle.net wasn't free or anything. It just meant having an account on their system. If anything, this feels more like a move to prepare for Microsoft's acquisition than anything else. We'll see how many people check the game out on Steam when it launches.

"Battle.net is the home of all our PC players, and over the years, we've evolved our platform to support updated technologies, capabilities, and our communities' expectations. But as we've evolved, the industry has evolved too–gaming is no longer just for specific communities as it was when Battle.net launched over two decades ago, gaming is for everyone–and though we remain committed to continually investing in and supporting Battle.net, we want to break down the barriers to make it easier for players everywhere to find and enjoy our games. Which is why we're trying something new. We're excited to announce that we are bringing a selection of our games to Steam, starting with Overwatch 2… which will be available on the platform on August 10!"

"It's our goal at Blizzard to listen to players and try to exceed their expectations in everything we do," said Mike Ybarra, President of Blizzard Entertainment. "While Battle.net remains a priority for us now and into the future, we've heard players want the choice of Steam for a selection of our games, starting with Overwatch 2 on August 10th. We're happy to work with Valve to make that happen."

"Gamers and developers are both going to benefit from Overwatch 2 coming to Steam," said Gabe Newell, Valve's president. "Gamers will have another platform where they can play a beloved game that utilizes the capabilities of Steam, and developers will benefit from the effects of having the talented team at Blizzard helping us evolve our supported features and functionality for Overwatch 2."

