Overwatch League's Philadelphia Fusion Is Moving To Seoul

In what might become the most turbulent year for the Overwatch League, one team has announced they're moving to South Korea. The Philadelphia Fusion took to social media to announce that they would be uprooted from the United States, discontinuing all operations as their current incarnation, and will relocate to Seoul where they will be rebranded as the Seoul Infernal. Complete with the logo you see below. While the announcement (which we have snippets of for you below to read) sounds like they're restructuring to compete at a higher level, it comes off more like Comcast may be preparing to shed the team from their portfolio. The company has few ties to anything in South Korea, let alone a major setup for anything esports-related. It would not shock us one bit to find out there's a deal in the works to sell the team to another company in Seoul by year's end, with T1 looking like they may just end up being that company.

"This transition will build on Comcast Spectacor's co-ownership of T1, the 3x League of Legends World Champions and 2022 Runners up, which is owned and operated in partnership with SK Square and is already based in Seoul. Under the leadership of Scott, T1 CEO Joe Marsh, and President of Spectacor Gaming, Tucker Roberts, T1 has become a globally recognized esports leader, and this move will provide the Infernal access to the world-class facilities and a strong talent pipeline already in place at T1 headquarters in Seoul. The Infernal name and branding will also reflect the team's new home in Seoul as well as the esports pedigree of our team and its sister team, T1. With the change, the team will unveil fresh logos, new jerseys, and more for current and future Infernal team members and fans."

"As we gear up for next season, we've been evaluating how we can best compete at a consistent championship level, and we've realized that our franchise will be best positioned to succeed in Seoul," said Dave Scott, President and CEO of Comcast Spectacor, which owns the Infernal franchise. "We're excited to begin this next chapter as the Seoul Infernal, and our team is proud to represent our current and future fans on the global stage."