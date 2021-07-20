Overwatch Summer Games 2021 Has Officially Launched

After about a week of teasing, Blizzard Entertainment has officially launched their Summer Games event 2021 into Overwatch today. Starting today and running all the way until August 10th, you'll have the chance to get select skins, sprays, voice lines, and other goodies from the game as you get to kick back and have a little summertime fun. All of the previous cosmetics and whatnot have been brought back for you to try and collect one more time, as well as Lucioball as you will play the 3-v-3 soccer hybrid with your friends.

As you might suspect, with Overwatch 2 on the horizon, this might be the very last chance you have to snag a lot of these items if you truly want them. Especially bei9ng a yearly event and no guarantee that the original game will still exist in a year before the changeover happens. You can read more about it below and check out a trailer for the occasion if that suits your fancy.

'Tis the sea-sun! Make a splash with a new wave of cosmetics and sizzling hot rewards. Time to pack your bags, soak up some sun and get away – Overwatch Summer Games 2021 is now available on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch! With Cross-Play now live, team up with friends and dive into Overwatch for the return of Lucioball and Lucioball Remix. Don't forget to log in from July 20 through August 10 to score on new cosmetics! NEW WAY TO EARN REWARDS Play 9 / 18 / 27 games in Quick Play, Arcade, or Competitive Play to earn rewards.

Winning games counts as playing two games.

NEW COSMETICS Legendary Skins:

Sprinkles Mei

Mermaid Symmetra

Poolside Ashe

Scuba Sigma

Referee Orisa

Epic Skins:

Week 1: Ocean King Winston

Week 2: Sunset Pharah

Week 3: Nihon Hanzo

