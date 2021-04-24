Overwatch Will Crash The Red Carpet With The Mei Gala Invitation

Blizzard Entertainment revealed a new event happening in May with the Overwatch League as they will host the Mei Gala Invitational. Named after everyone's favorite Chinese cryogenic scientist, the event will be the League's own version of the Met Gala, which was moved to September this year due to the pandemic. The event will, for part of it, be a fashion showcase for invited cosplayers to show off their best works as they will be various characters from the game. A truly global affair as they're bringing in people from Russia, Germany, Chile, and Denmark to name a few. The event will be broadcast on stream Thursday, May 13th, 2021 on YouTube starting at 4pm PT. You can read more details and see how is involved below.

The Mei Gala is a virtual red-carpet show featuring popular cosplayers from around the world strutting their hand-crafted Overwatch looks, and a panel of notable commentators from esports, fashion and drag (Jinkx Monsoon!) for live red carpet commentary. These communities have a mutual love of self-expression via clothing, and are finally united under one (virtual) roof! This year, we'll be celebrating the theme "Our Best Is Us" and the inclusive, diverse community Overwatch cosplay represents.

The Mei Gala also spotlights the growing ties between fashion and gaming spaces. While fashion and cosplay have long been in parallel spaces — cosplay events like ComicCon and DragCon draw audiences in the hundreds of thousands — the fashion world is only just starting to take notice. The industry's recent entrance into gaming with luxury partnerships and the association of popular streamers and cosplayers with well-known fashion houses have blurred the lines. And with shared values like diversity, equality and egalitarianism — tenets of the Overwatch League, the game it's based upon, and the fashion community, at large — it's no wonder this creative collaboration has grown ever tighter. We're delighted to welcome the following cosplayers from all over the world, who will be sharing their beautiful outfits and the stories behind them: