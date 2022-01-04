OWC Announces Atlas Pro Series During CES 2022

OWC was among the many exhibitors who took part in CES 2022 this week, as they brought the Atlas Pro Series to show off for the event. The primary focus for the company was to provide storage options as they gave a wide array of new choices for those who are in desperate need of quick and portable storage for work or play. Along with the Pro Series in two different forms, they also showed off the Atlas S Pro in several forms and the OWC Atlas FXR. We have details for all of the items below as everything here will hit the market in Q2 2022.

OWC Atlas Pro and Atlas Pro Ultra The OWC Atlas Pro and Atlas Pro Ultra CFexpress Type B memory cards are rugged and OWC Beyond Fast. They're ideal for professional photographers, videographers, and content creators who need to capture every crucial moment at confidently one-time events like sports, weddings, and concerts. Consistent: Atlas Pro Ultra delivers sustained 1400MB/s speed for rapid-fire burst mode and high resolution 8K video capture

Pro speed: Up to 1500MB/s write and 1700MB/s read peak speeds for smooth 8K capture and continuous high frame rate burst mode image capture

Advanced: Utilizes the latest flash storage technologies to provide leading-edge performance, durability, and reliability

Efficient: Fast read speeds let you offload data to a computer for immediate file access and quicker post-production

Tough: Impact, bend, shock, UV ray, and x-ray resistant

Supportive: Fully compatible with the latest Canon, Nikon, and Panasonic cameras

Backwards compatible with XQD devices

Compliant: Fully meets CFexpress Type B 1.0 and 2.0 specifications

Worry-free: Up to 5 Year OWC Limited Warranty OWC Atlas FXR Sized similarly to a debit card, the OWC Atlas FXR is the smallest Thunderbolt CFexpress card reader. It allows you to transfer video footage and photos on location, studio, or the edit suite to virtually any Thunderbolt or USB port-equipped computer or tablet at over 1500MB/s speed. Nearly 7x smaller than other Thunderbolt CFX readers, bus-powered Atlas FXR easily fits into the smallest camera bag, so you can pack more accessories to help capture amazing content. Flexible compatibility: Works with past, present, and future Macs, Windows PCs, iPads, Chromebooks, and Surface devices

Extremely fast: Supports the maximum performance capability of CFX cards, Thunderbolt, and USB interfaces

Read at warp speed: ingest video footage and photos at over 1500MB/s

Ultra-compact: About the size of a debit card and up to 7x smaller than other single readers

Travel-ready: Bus-powered, so no power supply or power cable needed

Stable: Non-skid rubber feet keep the reader in place

Plug and play: Includes Thunderbolt cable with tethered USB-A adapter

Worry-free: 2 Year OWC Limited Warranty

OWC flash storage solutions are run through intensive performance testing so creative professionals can depend on real-world speeds in their workflows. Truthfully listing Atlas S Pro cards for reliable performance up to 276MB/s write and 290MB/s read speeds defines our commitment to the "OWC Difference," which ensures you'll be completely satisfied these SD UHS-II V90 cards will deliver the performance you are counting on. Pro speed: Up to 276MB/s write and 290MB/s read real-world speeds for shooting huge photos, burst photo sequences, and recording up to 8K video

Advanced: Uses advanced pseudo-Single-Level Cell (pSLC) flash memory to deliver 10X higher durability than ordinary SD cards and blazing-fast speed across the entire card capacity so massive still files and 8K video will write and download fast

Efficient: Fast read speeds let you offload data to the computer for immediate file access and quicker post-production

Tough: Impact, bend, shock, UV ray, and x-ray resistant

Compatible: Fully compatible with a wide variety of DSLR, mirrorless, 360-degree, VR, and cinema cameras

Flexible: Backwards compatible with UHS-I SD devices and readers

Worry-free: Up to 5 Year OWC Limited Warranty