Pac-Man World 2 Re-Pac Releases Free Holiday Costume

Pac-Man World 2 Re-Pac has a free update available right now, as you can get your hands on a holiday outfit with some fun things to do

The new holiday outfit is available in red, green, and blue from Nova's shop in Pac-Village.

The update adds minor cosmetic enhancements to celebrate the holiday season in-game.

Pac-Man World 2 Re-Pac modernizes the classic platformer with enhanced graphics and new features.

Bandai Namco has been given a small free update today for Pac-Man World 2 Re-Pac, as they get into the holiday spirit with a new costume. As you cvan see here, you can get your hands on a free Santa outfit, which also changes color depending on the mood you're in, along with some very minor cosmetic content. We have the details below as the update is now live.

2025 Holiday Update

To celebrate the end of the year that brought us all Pac-Man World 2 Re-Pac, we would like to deliver a special gift to all our players – a FREE Holiday Costume available for Pac-Man to wear during his adventures to reclaim the Golden Fruit! Available in classic Red, festive Green, and celebratory Blue, visit Nova's shop in Pac-Village (after making sure you've updated to the latest patch) to try on this new style! Get festive with your boss battles! …and celebrate the cozy seasonal weather! Waka Waka!

Pac-Man World 2 Re-Pac

Pac-Man World 2 has been modernized, enhanced, and upgraded! The fan favorite returns as Pac-Man World 2 Re-Pac! The Ghosts snuck into Pac-Village and stole the Golden Fruit, unwittingly freeing the all-powerful ghost king, Spooky! Pac-Man must venture across Pac-Land to reclaim the Golden Fruit and put a stop to the dastardly Spooky! With modern graphics, expanded levels and Pac-Village, quality of life improvements, and voice acting – it's the fan favorite remade from scratch with the original recipe.

Run, chomp, butt-bounce, and more to meet Pac-Land's challenge and charm! From B-Doing Tree Tops to ice skating in Snowy Mountain, and taking aim from the PAC-Marine deep in the Ocean. Rev roll in Paradise Meadows, Flutter jump over lava in the Volcano, and PAC-Dot attack through Ghost Island! Pac-Man is ready for action! With modern graphics, expanded levels and Pac-Village, quality of life improvements, and voice acting – it's the fan favorite remade from scratch with the original recipe. But Re-Pac means more: new actions for PAC-MAN, updated boss battles, characters, collectables, customizations, even a 2-player mode!

