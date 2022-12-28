Painting Werther Will Officially Launch For PC In Q1 2023

Indie developer and publisher Mad Cream Games revealed their latest game, Painting Werther, which will be released in Q1 2023. In what seems like one of the weirdest suggestions for a game to close out 2022, this title will have you painting a visual representation of a classic novel. You will have the chance to experience an interactive linear visual novel that retells the romantic story, The Sorrows of Young Werther, written by Goethe in the late 1700s. You will recreate works of art in a story as you transform them into living paintings throughout the tale, all set to the tune of reimagined classical music that brings a sense of life to the pieces and the story being told. You can try a free demo of the game on Steam right now, which will give you a sense of how the game will play out. While we don't have a set date for it, we do know it will appear on Itch.io and the Humble Store as well. Enjoy the trailer below!

"Painting Werther is the adaptation of The Sorrows of Young Werther (Die Leiden des jungen Werthers in German) written by Johann Wolfgang Goethe in 1774. The original book tells the story of Werther, a man who falls in love with Charlotte, a woman who is engaged to another man, Albert. Werther ends up committing suicide to free himself from not being corresponded. When Painting Werther was published in 1774, it romanticized the idea of committing suicide and dying for love. It was the first best-seller in German, and it became one of the favorite works of Napoleon. Painting Werther will last more than 4 hours, and it will contain more than 150 authors and 500 paintings, all of which are in the public domain. The game will also include more than 2 hours of modified classical music –the OST will also be launched on Steam."