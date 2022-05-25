Paizo Announces Multiple New Books For Pathfinder & Starfinder

Paizo revealed several new books today that will be coming out for their well-known TTRPG titles, Pathfinder and Starfinder. First off, Pathfinder is getting a pair of books, the first of which is the latest addition to the Lost Omens series with Knights of Lastwall. This particular one will be a world setting book for playing a high-fantasy knight, giving you a lot of stories and settings to work with revolving around that character choice. The second is a compilation book called Pathfinder Adventure Path: Abomination Vaults. This one goes more down the horror route and contains a lot of chilling stories that will haunt your characters for years to come. Finally, Starfinder got a new rulebook which is being called Drift Crisis. This particular one centered around a hyperspace plane known as the Drift, which has "gone haywire in a galaxy-spanning disaster" that will change the setting of the game moving forward. So, of course, new rules need to be implemented. You can check out all three down below.

Pathfinder — Lost Omens: Knights Of Lastwall When the lich Tar-Baphon escaped from his prison, he destroyed the vigilant nation of Lastwall. Though its cities fell, the people of Lastwall didn't falter! Knights Of Lastwall takes a detailed look at the courageous knights who rose up to continue the fight against the undead hordes threatening the world. This book contains information on joining the knights, details on important members of the organization, new options for knightly characters, and details for playing a valiant, knightly campaign! The 127-page hardcover Pathfinder Lost Omens: Knights Of Lastwall has an MSRP of $39.99 and is part of the Pathfinder Lost Omens Subscription, which comes with a complimentary PDF. The PDF alone is priced at $24.99.

Pathfinder Adventure Path: Abomination Vaults Spiteful evil stirs beneath the mysterious lighthouse called Gauntlight. When the lighthouse emits an eerie glow, locals suspect that something sinister threatens the countryside. Brave heroes must explore the ruins around the lighthouse and delve into the dungeon levels beneath it. Hideous monsters, deadly traps, unexpected allies, vengeful ghosts, and more await the heroes who dare to enter the sprawling megadungeon called the Abomination Vaults! The Abomination Vaults Adventure Path is a complete campaign taking heroes from 1st to 11th level. The 254-page hardcover Pathfinder Adventure Path: Abomination Vaults an MSRP of $54.99. The Pathfinder Adventure Path: Abomination Vaults Special Edition is a deluxe special edition bound in faux leather with metallic deboss cover elements and a bound-in ribbon bookmark. It has an MSRP of $74.99. The PDF alone is priced at $38.99.

Starfinder: Drift Crisis Launching in today and running through spring 2023, the Drift Crisis features a hardcover sourcebook, two 3-part Adventure Paths, multiple adventures, a Flip-Mat, and will shake the foundations of how interstellar travel works in the Starfinder game and setting. Hyperspace is broken! In a catastrophic instant, commonplace faster-than-light travel, made possible by the Drift, fails. Travelers vanish midflight, communications scramble, and the Drift's progenitor god Triune falls mysteriously silent. In the aftermath, empires cling to far-flung holdings, opportunists exploit the chaos, and everyone demands to know what triggered this crisis—and how it can be solved. With Starfinder Drift Crisis, you can dive right into this galaxy-spanning adventure and determine what happens next! The 192-page hardcover Starfinder Drift Crisis has an MSRP of $44.99 and is part of the optional Starfinder Roleplaying Game Subscription, which comes with a complimentary PDF. The PDF alone is priced at $9.99. More than 100 new player options, from class options and themes to equipment, feats, and spells!

Twenty detailed adventure seeds that provide a framework for playing a framework for playing through dozens of Drift Crisis stories, whether in encounters, adventures, or entire campaigns.

Deep dives on the myriad effects of the Drift Crisis on factions, worlds, systems, and the galaxy at large.

A toolbox with a vast store of information for running adventures in the Drift Crisis, from dozens of unique treasures and 20 new creatures to rich nonplayer character profiles and information on adapting Adventure Paths.

