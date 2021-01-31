Paizo Drops Nine New Releases For Pathfinder & Starfinder

Paizo revealed this week that they have released nine new additions to both Pathfinder and Starfinder for you to enjoy. The company has been hard at work making new content for both franchises, especially capitalizing on Second Edition of Pathfinder as the new version is bringing in a new slew of players. We have a few of the selections below including two Pocket Editions of books and a new adventure path, and you can see the entire list here.

Pathfinder Gamemastery Guide Pocket Edition

As the Game Master of a Pathfinder campaign, you're the architect of your players' adventures—a rewarding but sometimes challenging responsibility. With this book, your job just got a whole lot easier! Whether you're building your own monsters and adventures, looking for new subsystems to play out cinematic chases or tense infiltrations, or simply want to speed up your game with scores of NPCs ready for action, the Gamemastery Guide has you covered!

Pathfinder Bestiary 2 Pocket Edition

More than 300 menacing monsters and fearsome foes await within this compendium of creatures from the world of Pathfinder! From classic adversaries like giants, dragons, and the jabberwock to potential allies and servants suitable for summoners of every alignment, this must-have expansion to the Pathfinder Bestiary seethes with enemies to challenge characters of any level.

Starfinder Fly Free or Die Adventure Path

Whether you're looking for space opera, intrigue, horror, or bug-killing adventures in the stars, Starfinder Adventure Paths can launch you into science-fantasy adventures that will build a lifetime of memories. Each 64-page volume comes with all of the aliens, NPCs, and lore you'll need to run the game. A crew of scoundrels, rogues, and misfits finds it hard to survive in a galaxy where everyone has a price. Targeted by a crime boss and his army of enforcers, preyed upon by faceless mega-corporations, and hounded by rivals, the crew of the Free Trader Oliphaunt line up the big score that will at last make them rich beyond their wildest dreams. But when their many enemies join forces and the crew loses it all, they find out there's two things in the galaxy that can't be bought: freedom… and revenge.

Time is money out in the Vast, and when someone asks for a favor, usually you go along only for the payout. But Tarika, who has helped you make a living out here in the depths of space, needs a favor—her daughter has gone missing on a remote water world, and she needs you to find her. There's no money in it, but maybe this time you can make an exception. Let's hope you don't regret it!