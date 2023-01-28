Jolteon Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: Crackling Voltage
Jolteon Raid Guide for Pokémon GO Players: Use these top Ground-type counters to defeat Jolteon during the Crackling Voltage event.
The current Crackling Voltage event in Pokémon GO is bringing a new raid rotation to the game. The main draw is the release of Shiny Tapu Koko in Tier Five Raids, as well as the return of Mega Aerodactyl to Mega Raids. There are some solid options available in Tiers One and Three as well. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Jolteon in Tier Three Raids. Let's get into it.
Top Jolteon Counters
Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Jolteon counters as such:
- Shadow Mamoswine: Mud-Slap, High Horsepower
- Shadow Golurk: Mud-Slap, Earth Power
- Therian Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Earthquake
- Mamoswine: Mud-Slap, High Horsepower
- Excadrill: Mud-Slap, Earthquake
- Mega Swampert: Mud Shot, Earthquake
- Shadow Golem: Mud-Slap, Earthquake
- Groudon: Mud Shot, Earthquake
- Rhyperior: Mud-Slap, Earthquake
- Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power
It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Jolteon with efficiency.
- Incarnate Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Earth Power
- Krookodile: Mud-Slap, Earthquake
- Rhydon: Mud-Slap, Earthquake
- Golurk: Mud-Slap, Earth Power
- Donphan: Mud-Slap, Earthquake
- Regigigas: Poison-type Hidden Power, Giga Impact
- Golem: Mud-Slap, Earthquake
- Ursaluna: Tackle, High Horsepower
- Haxorus: Dragon Tail, Earthquake
- Kartana: Razor Leaf, Leaf Blade
How Many Trainers Are Needed?
Jolteon can be defeated with one trainer, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have two or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.
Shiny Odds
Jolteon cannot currently be encountered in its Shiny form. To obtain Shiny Jolteon, you must catch and evolve a Shiny Eevee.
Happy raiding, fellow trainers!