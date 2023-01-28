Jolteon Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: Crackling Voltage Jolteon Raid Guide for Pokémon GO Players: Use these top Ground-type counters to defeat Jolteon during the Crackling Voltage event.

The current Crackling Voltage event in Pokémon GO is bringing a new raid rotation to the game. The main draw is the release of Shiny Tapu Koko in Tier Five Raids, as well as the return of Mega Aerodactyl to Mega Raids. There are some solid options available in Tiers One and Three as well. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Jolteon in Tier Three Raids. Let's get into it.

Top Jolteon Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Jolteon counters as such:

Shadow Mamoswine: Mud-Slap, High Horsepower

Shadow Golurk: Mud-Slap, Earth Power

Therian Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Earthquake

Mamoswine: Mud-Slap, High Horsepower

Excadrill: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Mega Swampert: Mud Shot, Earthquake

Shadow Golem: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Groudon: Mud Shot, Earthquake

Rhyperior: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Jolteon with efficiency.

Incarnate Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Krookodile: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Rhydon: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Golurk: Mud-Slap, Earth Power

Donphan: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Regigigas: Poison-type Hidden Power, Giga Impact

Golem: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Ursaluna: Tackle, High Horsepower

Haxorus: Dragon Tail, Earthquake

Kartana: Razor Leaf, Leaf Blade

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Jolteon can be defeated with one trainer, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have two or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.

Shiny Odds

Jolteon cannot currently be encountered in its Shiny form. To obtain Shiny Jolteon, you must catch and evolve a Shiny Eevee.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!