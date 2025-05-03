Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Formula Legends

Formula Legends Announced For Release Later This Year

A new racing game will be coming to PC and consoles later this year, as the multi-era racing title Formula Legends was announced

Article Summary Formula Legends is a new racing game spanning multiple eras, coming to PC and consoles this year.

Race on 14 historic circuits and drive over 100 iconic cars with unique liveries and styles.

Dynamic weather, tire wear, and strategic pit stops add depth to the motorsports experience.

Compete with 200+ fictional drivers, unlock story mode, and customize cars with robust mod support.

Indie game developer and publisher 3DClouds has revealed their new racing game, Formula Legends, coming out later this year for PC and consoles. The game will take on several different eras of Formula racing as you'll head across dozens of tracks with different livery builds over the decades, while racing in a fictional universe with all sorts of legendary drivers. The game has no release date yet, but enjoy the trailer and info here while we wait for that to come.

Formula Legends

Formula Legends is an over-the-spoiler racing game that perfectly blends arcade accessibility with the strategic nuance found at the peak of competitive motorsports. Tyre-wear, fuel consumption, rubbering in of racing lines, damage simulation and changeable weather are just some of the elements that make the moment-to-moment gameplay of Formula Legends challenging, unpredictable and most importantly, fun. Race faithful reimaginings of some of open-wheel racing's most iconic cars across tracks inspired by fan-favorite locations.

Drive Through Time: Slide into the cockpit of legendary cars spanning decades of motorsport history. 16 unique models, each with 7 different liveries recalling the most iconic teams of all time, for a total of 112 vehicles to experience.

Slide into the cockpit of legendary cars spanning decades of motorsport history. 16 unique models, each with 7 different liveries recalling the most iconic teams of all time, for a total of 112 vehicles to experience. Iconic Circuits, Reimagined: Race across 14 circuits inspired by historic racing locations, each evolving through the years. From sun-soaked yacht docks to sweeping elevations, these tracks blend nostalgia with a fresh twist.

Race across 14 circuits inspired by historic racing locations, each evolving through the years. From sun-soaked yacht docks to sweeping elevations, these tracks blend nostalgia with a fresh twist. Master Every Element: Rain-soaked asphalt, strategic pit stops, and changing eras demand more than just speed. Fine-tune your racecraft, from battery management to slipstreaming, and chase the perfect lap.

Rain-soaked asphalt, strategic pit stops, and changing eras demand more than just speed. Fine-tune your racecraft, from battery management to slipstreaming, and chase the perfect lap. Legends Behind The Wheel – Every era has its heroes. The game features over 200 fictional drivers, inspired by real-life icons, each with custom helmets and skill perks: tire whisperers, wet-weather masters, and pit-stop strategists. Their strengths could be the key to victory.

Every era has its heroes. The game features over 200 fictional drivers, inspired by real-life icons, each with custom helmets and skill perks: tire whisperers, wet-weather masters, and pit-stop strategists. Their strengths could be the key to victory. A Journey Through Racing History – Story Mode invites you to relive the defining moments of Formula racing. Compete in era-based championships, master legendary cars, and carve your name into history.

Story Mode invites you to relive the defining moments of Formula racing. Compete in era-based championships, master legendary cars, and carve your name into history. Customize & Compete – Create your own custom races and championships, climb the global leaderboards in Time Attack, and personalize your ride with modding support—from liveries to helmets and trackside sponsors.

