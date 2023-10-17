Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Adventures Abound, pokemon, wooper

Paldean Wooper Debuts In Pokémon GO November 2023 Community Day

Paldean Wooper, its Shiny form, and its evolution Clodsire all debut in the newly announced Pokémon GO November 2023 Community Day.

Fresh off of Timburr Community Day, Niantic has announced November 2023 Community Day for Pokémon GO. It will feature Wooper alongside of the debut of Paldean Wooper and its evolution, Clodsire.

Here are the full details for Wooper Community Day, the newly announced November feature in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Sunday, November 5, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time

Featured Pokémon: Wooper will be featured, with both the standard version and the Paldean version appearing frequently in the wild with a boosted Shiny rate. This is the debut of Paldean Wooper, who will see its Shiny released along with its standard release. Paldean Wooper evolves into Coldsire rather than Quagsire, so this will also unlock this brand-new Paldean Dex entry.

Special moves: Evolving Wooper to Quagsire will unlock the special Water-type Charged Attack of Aqua Tail: Trainer Battles: 50 power Gym and raids: 50 power Evolving Paldean Wooper to Clodsire will unlock the special Bug-type Charged Attack of Mega Horn: Trainer Battles: 110 power Gym and raids: 110 power

Field Research: Rewards such as additional encounters with Wooper or Paldean Wooper, Stardust, Ultra Balls, and more!

Community Day Special Research Storyline: This $1 Timed Research titled A Muddy Buddy will be available in the shop. Here is what Niantic has to say about this questline: For US$1.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), you'll be able to access the Wooper and Paldean Wooper Community Day–exclusive Special Research story, A Muddy Buddy. Stay tuned for when tickets for the Special Research story go live. Don't forget: you're now able to purchase and gift tickets to any of your friends that you've achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher with.* To gift a ticket, tap the Special Research ticket in the in-game shop, then tap the Gift button instead of the Buy button. Tickets are nonrefundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Please note that this Special Research will not include an in-game medal.

Event bonuses: 2× Candy for catching Pokémon. 2× chance for Trainers level 31 and up to receive Candy XL from catching Pokemon. Incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) activated during the event will last for three hours. One additional Special Trade can be made for a maximum of two for the day 1/4 Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed in Incubators during the event period. Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours GO Snapshot photobombs Half off trades

Bonus Tier Four Raids featuring both Wooper and Paldean Wooper: Niantic writes: "After the three-hour Community Day event ends, Trainers will be able to take on four-star Raid Battles. Claiming victory in one of these raids will cause more Wooper and Paldean Wooper to appear around the Gym that hosted the raid for 30 minutes! Once you successfully complete a four-star Raid Battle against Wooper or Paldean Wooper, additional Wooper and Paldean Wooper will appear around the Gym that hosted the raid for 30 minutes. If you're lucky, you may encounter a Shiny one!* *Wooper and Paldean Wooper that appear under these circumstances will have the same chance of appearing as a Shiny Pokémon as those that appear during November Community Day's three-hour event period.



