Paleo Pines Announced For Consoles & PC This Fall Ever wanted to run a farm with dinosaurs? You'll be able to later this Fall when Modus Games releases Paleo Pines.

Modus Games, along with developer Italic Pig, revealed their latest game together as Paleo Pines will be coming later this year. If the artwork hasn't already tipped you off, the game basically allows you to become a dino rancher. You'll mix the oddity of having friendly dinosaurs around everywhere with the simulated work of farming on an island, mixing the two together in order to make crops happen and turn the place into a better location for everyone. You can check out the trailer and info below as it will be released for PC and all three major consoles sometime this Fall.

"Paleo Pines is a wonderfully quirky island populated with friendly dinosaurs and welcoming townsfolk. When you arrive in Paleo Pines, you'll move into an old ranch that you need to fix up. Make your own patch of paradise with the help of the wacky townsfolk of Pebble Plaza and the newfound friendship of the wild dinosaurs of the region. But it's more than just a farming sim – it's up to you and your trusty Parasaurolophus, Lucky, to uncover the lost history of Paleo Pines. Meet dinosaurs while enlisting them to fix up your ranch and grow crops to create a cozy sanctuary in this unique, charming farming sim. With in-depth character customization and a broad selection of styles, you can turn your plot of land into the dino ranch of your dreams."

"Befriending dino companions is the name of the game in Paleo Pines – tasty treats, nose boops, and comfy pens will aid you in your quest to fill your haven with a variety of creatures. You'll keep track of their dislikes and favorites with a handy dino journal. Paleo Pines also provides a variety of locations to explore – from flowery fields to high canyons, you can make the most out of each day discovering enchanting landscapes and witnessing different species in the lush wilderness."