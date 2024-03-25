Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Singularity 6

Palia Launches New Temple Of The Roots Content

Singularity 6 has a new update out this week for Palia, as Temple Of The Roots will take you on a new journey while adding new content.

Article Summary Explore Palia's latest update, Temple Of The Roots, filled with new quests and content.

Indie game developer and publisher Singularity 6 has revealed a new update for Palia, as players will be able to experience the new Temple Of The Roots addition. Technically being called Update Six, this is a mix of a new journey for you to check out, new plantlife to cultivate, new decor, a rebinding for the controller, and the chance to get married. As a bonus on all supported platforms, players have 30 days from today to redeem the giant in-game Frogbert plushie, which has grown five times its original size. We have more details below and the complete dev notes via their website.

Palia – Temple Of The Roots

And Palians around the world can further celebrate the game's launch on Steam with a brand new update! Players on all platforms can explore the mysterious Temple of The Roots, and dive into new content featuring new quests and rewards for players to unearth, including:

Temple of the Roots: Palians can dig-in to the new content and explore the Temple of the Roots, participating in new quests while discovering new rewards, such as the Galdur Seed Maker.

Palians can dig-in to the new content and explore the Temple of the Roots, participating in new quests while discovering new rewards, such as the Galdur Seed Maker. Cultivate Flowers & Trees: Players can decorate their housing plots with a lush array of beautiful plant life. Insects now have a chance to drop flower seeds, which players plant, water and watch their seeds grow into gorgeous flowers. Additionally, Palians can collect and plant seeds from wild trees.

Players can decorate their housing plots with a lush array of beautiful plant life. Insects now have a chance to drop flower seeds, which players plant, water and watch their seeds grow into gorgeous flowers. Additionally, Palians can collect and plant seeds from wild trees. New Decor: Palians can enhance their housing plots with new decor sets, including the Spring Fever set and an all-new Emberborn set.

Palians can enhance their housing plots with new decor sets, including the Spring Fever set and an all-new Emberborn set. Controller Rebinding: Players can now adjust their controller bindings as they please.

Players can now adjust their controller bindings as they please. Tie the Knot: Romance is in the air! Don the new To Have, To Honor, and To Love outfits, as well as the To Hold, To Keep, and To Cherish looks; perfect for spreading the love with your in-game partner. And you can try it before you buy! Players can now try on and purchase outfits directly from the Wardrobe!

