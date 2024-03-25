Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Singularity 6
Palia Launches New Temple Of The Roots Content
Singularity 6 has a new update out this week for Palia, as Temple Of The Roots will take you on a new journey while adding new content.
Indie game developer and publisher Singularity 6 has revealed a new update for Palia, as players will be able to experience the new Temple Of The Roots addition. Technically being called Update Six, this is a mix of a new journey for you to check out, new plantlife to cultivate, new decor, a rebinding for the controller, and the chance to get married. As a bonus on all supported platforms, players have 30 days from today to redeem the giant in-game Frogbert plushie, which has grown five times its original size. We have more details below and the complete dev notes via their website.
Palia – Temple Of The Roots
And Palians around the world can further celebrate the game's launch on Steam with a brand new update! Players on all platforms can explore the mysterious Temple of The Roots, and dive into new content featuring new quests and rewards for players to unearth, including:
- Temple of the Roots: Palians can dig-in to the new content and explore the Temple of the Roots, participating in new quests while discovering new rewards, such as the Galdur Seed Maker.
- Cultivate Flowers & Trees: Players can decorate their housing plots with a lush array of beautiful plant life. Insects now have a chance to drop flower seeds, which players plant, water and watch their seeds grow into gorgeous flowers. Additionally, Palians can collect and plant seeds from wild trees.
- New Decor: Palians can enhance their housing plots with new decor sets, including the Spring Fever set and an all-new Emberborn set.
- Controller Rebinding: Players can now adjust their controller bindings as they please.
- Tie the Knot: Romance is in the air! Don the new To Have, To Honor, and To Love outfits, as well as the To Hold, To Keep, and To Cherish looks; perfect for spreading the love with your in-game partner. And you can try it before you buy! Players can now try on and purchase outfits directly from the Wardrobe!