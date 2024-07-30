Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Palia, Singularity 6

Palia Releases New Summer Serenade Update & Event

Singularity 6 has released a new Summer update for Palia, as you can join in the Summer Serenade with a ton of free content

Indie game developer and publisher Singularity 6 has released a new update for Plaia to cap off the rest of Summer with the Summer Serenade update. This is basically a mix of an event and a content update, as they've included a ton of new additions on top of an event by the same name. You'll experience some LoFi beats and get some new clothes as you head off on a vacation in the game. Players can experience the new Home Tours feature, new Conservatory Building, new Summer Stripe Decor, a new pet option, the all-new Style-on-the-Go, and two new areas with Kilima Village to Bahari Bay. We have the full details below, as the content is now live.

Palia – Summer Serenade

The Summer Serenade update expands on Palia's Bloomin' Bounties, where more than three million Palians were introduced to the Party Buff system, Growable Furniture, new housing Landscapes, and the Drake Pal Pet. But the Summer Serenade content adds a heavy dose of aspiration and creativity for even Palia's most stalwart players. Some marquee updates include:

Inspirational Home Away From Home – Your Palian vacation is just around the corner. Literally. Interact with the Home Tour Board on the housing plot to participate in Home Tours. Players can inspire and get inspired by burgeoning Palian decorators when they submit a housing plot design for the weekly Home Tour Event, where participating players will earn Tour Tickets.

– Your Palian vacation is just around the corner. Literally. Interact with the Home Tour Board on the housing plot to participate in Home Tours. Players can inspire and get inspired by burgeoning Palian decorators when they submit a housing plot design for the weekly Home Tour Event, where participating players will earn Tour Tickets. Home Tour Store – You can't go on vacation without visiting the gift shop! Make the most of your Home Tour by stopping by the Home Tour Store, where players can spend their well-earned Tour Tickets to redeem exclusive rewards.

– You can't go on vacation without visiting the gift shop! Make the most of your Home Tour by stopping by the Home Tour Store, where players can spend their well-earned Tour Tickets to redeem exclusive rewards. The Chillest LoFi Beats – Among the first Housing Tour Store exclusive rewards are the LoFi Jukeboxes. Each Jukebox plays a different LoFi jam, allowing Palians to set the perfect vibe for their space.

– Among the first Housing Tour Store exclusive rewards are the LoFi Jukeboxes. Each Jukebox plays a different LoFi jam, allowing Palians to set the perfect vibe for their space. Personalize Your Palian Presence – Customize your character's appearance even further with Nameplates. The new feature gives players a stylish background that highlights your character's name. Palians can earn Nameplates by receiving emoji reactions while participating in Home Tours, or by redeeming with Tour Tickets in the Housing Tour Store.

– Customize your character's appearance even further with Nameplates. The new feature gives players a stylish background that highlights your character's name. Palians can earn Nameplates by receiving emoji reactions while participating in Home Tours, or by redeeming with Tour Tickets in the Housing Tour Store. Explore High and Low with Style-on-the-Go – The highly-requested and anticipated style-on-the-go mechanic now gives players the opportunity to switch up their look on the fly with no wardrobe required!

– The highly-requested and anticipated style-on-the-go mechanic now gives players the opportunity to switch up their look on the fly with no wardrobe required! New Conservatory Building – Need a space to soak up the summer sun? Bask in the natural light of the new standalone Conservatory Building, now available for purchase at City Hall.

– Need a space to soak up the summer sun? Bask in the natural light of the new standalone Conservatory Building, now available for purchase at City Hall. Summer Stipe Decor – Transform your home into a summer paradise with Summer Stripe Decor. Items include teas, towels, furniture, and more.

– Transform your home into a summer paradise with Summer Stripe Decor. Items include teas, towels, furniture, and more. Fresh Fits for Summer – The Summer Serenade update will launch with three new outfits in the Premium Store, including the Pretty Protector, Soothsayer, and Game Knight. The Plush Enthusiast and Clock Maker outfits will release later in August.

– The Summer Serenade update will launch with three new outfits in the Premium Store, including the Pretty Protector, Soothsayer, and Game Knight. The Plush Enthusiast and Clock Maker outfits will release later in August. Can I Pet That Galdur? – Say woof to the Galdur Pup, the latest Pal Pet to cuddle up to players around the world. Palians can head to the Premium Store to pick up their new paw-tner.

– Say woof to the Galdur Pup, the latest Pal Pet to cuddle up to players around the world. Palians can head to the Premium Store to pick up their new paw-tner. Ear-y Glider and Tool Skins Glow-up – Spread your wings ears and fly with the cutest Eleroo Glider; and glow-up with the new Iridescent Glow and Pretty Protector Tool Skins available now in the Premium Store.

– Spread your wings ears and fly with the cutest Eleroo Glider; and glow-up with the new Iridescent Glow and Pretty Protector Tool Skins available now in the Premium Store. Jam Out to Free Log-in Rewards – From July 31 to August 13, players that log-in to play Palia will receive one free Morning in Bahari Jukebox item.

