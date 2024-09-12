Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Paper Cat Games, Paper Perjury

Paper Perjury Releases New Trailer With Release Date

Check out the latest trailer for the mystery adventure game Paper Perjury, as the developers confirmed the game will be out in November

Article Summary Paper Cat Games drops new trailer for mystery game Paper Perjury, releasing on Steam November 13, 2024.

Play as Justina Smith, solving crimes in a thrilling narrative with five connected cases and diverse characters.

Investigate crime scenes, interrogate suspects, and uncover hidden secrets in Azure City's vibrant setting.

Download the free demo on Steam and dive into a world filled with unique dialogues and challenging puzzles.

Indie game developer and publisher Paper Cat Games has released a new trailer for Paper Perjury, confirming the game's release date. This brand-new mystery adventure game follows in the footsteps of titles like Ace Attorney, as you play a would-be detective working as a police department clerk, putting together the clues and helping solve the case. The game will officially arrive on PC via Steam on November 13, 2024. Along with the news comes a new trailer, which you can check out above, and there's a free demo on Steam you can play right now.

Paper Perjury

You play as Justina Smith, a newly hired clerk at the Azure City Police Department, as she finds out the truth behind a series of suspicious crimes. Work with the eccentric detectives Ernest Hunt and Sophie Swift as you investigate crime scenes, interrogate suspects, and discover the secrets hidden among the paper trails. From wealthy manors to parking garages, you'll get down in the weeds across five different cases, each with a connected narrative, as you work to expose one large mystery. Investigate Azure City's largest investment firm and expose the shady dealings they've tried their best to cover up. From robbery to embezzlement and even… murder!

As you explore the city, you'll be able to take the statements of the bystanders you come across. Review their statements carefully, as not everyone in this city is honest! When you finally catch the prime suspect, take them back to the station for interrogation and expose their crimes! Azure City is a diverse place, teeming with all sorts of interesting characters. Explore a cast ranging from a tea-loving lawyer, a cowboy barber, a magician, and even… a cat? Each person you talk to has a wide range of dialogue for you to explore! Examine various crime scenes as you hunt for clues in even the most unlikely of places. Even the smallest piece of evidence could turn out to be crucial! You'll have to use logic to discover what bits of evidence you collect are useful, and which ones you need to solve whatever puzzle you're up against!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!