Paradox Announces Crusader Kings 3: Fate Of Iberia DLC

Paradox Interactive revealed a new DLC expansion is on the way for Crusader Kings 3 which they're calling Fate Of Iberia. This DLC brings about an entirely new land to the game as well as a new way to play. Specifically, it brings about a new feature called "The Struggle" which simulates multi-stage, large-scale conflicts that span across time. Some of them going across decades, or even centuries, showing how some grudges die hard. You can read more about it below and check out the latest trailer as the content will be released on May 31st, 2022.

The sun-kissed lands of Iberia await your glorious rule with Crusader Kings 3: Fate of Iberia flavor pack. Deeply rich in history, culture and people, the peninsula's medieval destiny is ready to be shaped by your majestic hand, be it clad in conciliatory velvet or as an iron fist. The new major multi-stage Struggle feature lets you decide on the fate of a lively and complex region across realms and cultures. Be the one to unite Iberia under a single banner, or watch as conflict marks generations to come. From the Christian kingdoms in their northern mountain strongholds to the sumptuous Muslim taifas of al-Andalus, immerse yourself in Crusader Kings 3: Fate of Iberia with all its splendor and art. Breathe life into your Iberian adventure with new events, music, traditions, models, and style your ruler as a royal Castillian knight or dashing Umayyad emir.

Step up and discover an Iberian peninsula brought fully to life, with new art, music, models, costumes and characters, events, and more. A dazzling array of new thematic events, decisions, and cultural traditions unique to Iberia can be explored. All are historically accurate and meticulously researched.

Dress up your character as a true hidalgo or a Muslim prince, or choose your pick from well-groomed beards and curly hair, armor, clothes, new turban styles, or some of the tallest headgear medieval Europe has to offer!

or a Muslim prince, or choose your pick from well-groomed beards and curly hair, armor, clothes, new turban styles, or some of the tallest headgear medieval Europe has to offer! A host of new 3D models and environments, including holdings, units and ships, can be encountered.

Not only are a series of new Iberian-inspired artifacts, heirlooms and treasures yours for the taking, Royal Court owners are also able to display their full regalia in their personal court. A new throne, council weapons, treasures, and other themed customization options will enrich your courtroom even further!

Get carried away by the richly themed soundtrack, as you admire the stunning new art, from loading screens to icons and revamped user interface.