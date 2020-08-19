Paradox Interactive Abruptly Fires Two Bloodlines 2 Developers

Paradox Interactive has apparently fired two of the developers behind Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2, according to their own statement. In a rare move, the company put out their own statement today, which we have for you below, announcing they had fired Lead Narrative Designer Brian Mitsoda and Creative Director Ka'ai Cluney. While at the same timer announcing that Alexandre Mandryka had joined on as a Creative Consultant. Mitsoda sent a statement to Rock Paper Shotgun saying he was "disappointed and frustrated" and that at no point in time was he under the impression he hadn't succeeded in fulfilling project goals. While it's ultimately unclear as to the reasoning, we suspect a combination of being pushed back due to COVID-19 and other production issues were the root of the problem, as the game has been pushed back into 2021. We'll see if the changes push the game along or hinder the progress more.

Paradox Interactive and Hardsuit Labs have some important updates to share today. We recently shared that we were making some organizational changes to the Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 team, as promised, we will now give an update on what that means.

Lead Narrative Designer Brian Mitsoda and Creative Director Ka'ai Cluney are no longer part of the team at Hardsuit Labs. This was a joint decision made by the leadership of Hardsuit Labs and Paradox Interactive. We appreciate, and value, the contributions of Brian and Ka'ai, which were instrumental in establishing the game's storyline and dark tone and have helped to ensure that we are making a true successor to the iconic Bloodlines. We wish them both the best in their future endeavors.

With that, we are excited to announce that Alexandre Mandryka has come aboard as Creative Consultant, filling the Creative Director role for Bloodlines 2, and will help us in the final stages of development. Alexandre is committed to following the vision that is in place, and successfully bringing Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 to the fans. Alexandre has been in the industry for more than 20 years and has worked on iconic franchises such as Assassin's Creed, Warhammer 40,000, Far Cry, and more. With a long history of shipping excellent franchises, we are excited with what Alexandre brings to the game and the World of Darkness.

These changes to the team are focused on one thing: to bring you the best possible Vampire: The Masquerade game. We will share further updates as they occur.

We thank you all for understanding.