Paragon: The Overprime Has Its Own Holiday Event

Netmarble has added an update to Paragon: The Overprime for the holidays, giving you some fun stuff to do in the MOBA for a few weeks. The game is still technically sitting in Early Access for both the Epic Games Store and Steam, so you're getting to play a themed event on a game that isn't complete, which, as we all know, goes over well sometimes. We have the full rundown of what they have added to the game for you top enjoy and some of the activities you can do, as this will vanish sometime next week.

"Players can find Epic Games' Paragon Holiday-themed costumes for Feng Mao, Gadget, Kallari. Further, all-new exclusive holiday costumes for Rampage, and Shinbi come in time to team up and engage in Paragon: The Overprime. Winter-themed battlefield awaits for the players around the globe. Throughout the Agnis of Light map, various features such as the blizzard effect and snow and ice sound effects will celebrate the overall holiday narrative. Today's update also continues to bolster Paragon: The Overprime stability on PC. Certificate process updates have improved service security overall hero and item balances have been made based on global testing."

"Additionally, matchmaking algorithms have been updated to encourage a dynamic battlefield during Competition mode. The development team has continued to optimize Paragon: The Overprime during Early Access which offers the full 27-hero roster and is available globally. Paragon: The Overprime is a team-based TPS Action MOBA that anyone can play for free on PC. Players are engaged in 5v5 play while working with teammates to conquer the Prime battlefield. The game celebrates strategic actions and fast-paced battles by two teams aiming to eliminate the opponents' territories. Players can choose from one of the many powerful heroes utilizing their unique skills – Warrior, Support, Ranger, Caster, Tank, and Assassin."