Park Ranger Simulator Confirmed For PS5 & PC Launch in February

Park Ranger Simulator is coming to PC and PS5 next month with cross-playform co-op to be modern park rangers with your friends

Article Summary Park Ranger Simulator launches on PS5 and PC in February with cross-platform multiplayer support.

Explore and protect a dynamic open world, tackling authentic ranger tasks and emergencies.

Manage resources, upgrade park facilities, and strategize for financial and ecological success.

Pilot nine vehicles, face changing weather, and team up with friends in co-op mode.

Indie game developer Polygon Art and publisher Aerosoft have confirmed the launch date for their new sim title, Park Ranger Simulator. As you may have guessed from the title, you take on the role of a modern park ranger, exploring and protecting wildlife, managing emergencies, and helping make sure tourism flows throughout the fictional Summit Vista National Park. The game can be played solo or with friends in what is essentially a cross-platform co-op on both Steam and PS5. We have more details below as the game will be out on February 19, 2026.

Park Ranger Simulator

As a park ranger, you're in charge of protecting a dynamic open-world ecosystem filled with diverse biomes and wildlife. Fight wildfires, repair park facilities, rescue animals, and maintain the delicate balance of nature, with your decisions and priorities impacting the park's financial success. The game features dozens of missions reflecting real ranger duties seeing players tackle challenges like trail maintenance, tree removal, and emergency response. Navigate the terrain using nine specialized vehicles, cars, boats, and a helicopter, designed for land, water, and air-based missions.

Team up with up to four players in cross-platform co-op, working together across PS5 and PC to manage resources and build a thriving park. Dynamic weather and day-night cycles create an immersive experience, making every mission unpredictable and unique. Strategically manage finances to upgrade facilities, unlock advanced equipment, and boost your park's reputation as a beacon of conservation.

Expansive Open World: Roam a park with vibrant biomes, wildlife, and interactive ecosystems.

Authentic Missions: Complete 50 diverse tasks, from firefighting to wildlife preservation, capturing the essence of ranger life.

Cross-Platform Multiplayer: Collaborate with friends across platforms to protect and enhance your park.

Versatile Vehicles: Command nine vehicles, including cars, boats, and a helicopter, ready for every mission type.

Resource Management: Allocate funds to upgrade camps and tools, ensuring your park flourishes.

Dynamic Environment: Face evolving weather and day-night cycles that challenge your skills and strategy.

