Party Animals Announces Steam Deck Support & Lunar New Year Event

Party Animals has a new update kicking off tomorrow with the Lunar New Year event, as well as several additions to the game.

Article Summary Party Animals rolls out Lunar New Year event and Steam Deck support starting tomorrow.

New Team Score map "Luggage Chaos" introduced along with seven adorable characters.

Join friends with the new Friend Pass, allowing one owner to invite non-owners to play.

Revel in the festive spirit with 27 new skins, including Zodiac and Greek Gods series.

Indie game developer Recreate Games and publisher Source Technology revealed the latest update coming to Party Animals as they mark the Lunar New Year Event. The update arrives tomorrow, and with it comes a brand new set of additions, such as new skins, a new map, a Friend Pass, Steam Deck support, and an event running from February 8-25 (with a login bonus running on those dates). We have the info for you below, including the massive amount of new skins added to the mix that all come with their own cost and timeframes.

New Team Score Map – Luggage Chaos!

A brand new Team Score map, aptly named "Luggage Chaos," adds havoc to the hassle of handling luggage at an airport. Working as a team, players must carry luggage toward their base. However, players cannot carry luggage through the security checkpoint themselves and must use the conveyor belt to move luggage toward their base and run to the other side to get it. Unlike an actual airport, throwing luggage (and opponents who get in the way) is highly encouraged!

Party Animals Friend Pass

The recently added Friend Pass allows players to invite friends to enjoy the cute chaos through Steam, with only one person needing to own Party Animals. The Friend Pass is only available on Steam, but Xbox players can send a cross-platform invite as long as their friend can play on Steam! Friends can download the Friend Pass version from the Steam store page at no cost. Once the player and friend have added each other as in-game friends, the full-version owner can invite their friend to join their team or lobby. The Friend Pass works for one friend at a time. Players with the Friend Pass can load up the game, but they must receive an invite from a player with the full version to participate in Quick Matches and Custom Games. While Friend Pass players can level up and obtain in-game achievements as usual, any rewards and platform-specific achievements they earn will have to be unlocked within the full version of the game. If they buy the game later, all the rewards earned while playing with the Friend Pass will be immediately granted!

Shen Loong Battle Pass

The free Shen Loong Battle Pass offers a variety of unlockable skins, avatars, and frames. Players can earn rewards across 15 levels by playing the game, completing daily Battle Pass challenges, or with Nemo Bucks. This Battle Pass is available between February 8th and February 25th (12:00:00 GMT+8 to 12:00:00 GMT+8).

Steam Deck Support

Party Animals is officially optimized and fully supported on the Steam Deck! Adjustments to the UI have been made to provide an optimal gaming experience on the go.

New Characters

The New Year update includes seven new playable characters available for purchase with Cookies from February 8th onwards, each just as cute as the rest of the Party Animals cast!

Dundun (Pallascat)

Kola (Koala)

Spike (Hedgehog)

Shin (Elephant)

Snow (Samoyed)

Sunny (English Bulldog)

Lotus (Year of the Dragon/Loong)

New Skins

Alongside expanding the cast of characters comes several wardrobe options with 27 new skins to collect. Here's the complete list with release dates (GMT+8) and details on how to acquire them:

8 Zodiac – Most are available February 8th to 25th with the Shen Loong Battle Pass: Lotus – February 8-25 (Log-in gift, Available in-store March 1) Fire Lotus Jade Lotus Ice Lotus Foliage Lotus Thunder Lotus Star Lotus Shen Long

2 Historical Figures – Inspired by Baozheng and Zhanzhao Guard Snow – February 2 (Nemo Bucks) Justice Levi – February 2 (Nemo Bucks)

5 Lion Dance – Available first as Drops on various regional streaming platforms, then available to all regions in-store from March 1st: Lion Dance Coco – January 31 (Twitch Drop) Lion Dance Otta – February 1 (Xiaohongshu Drop) Lion Dance Max – February 1 (Kuaishou Drop) Lion Dance Nemo – February 3 (TikTok Drop) Lion Dance Macchiato – February 8 (BiliBili Drop)

5 Greek Gods Hades Levi – January 26 (Nemo Bucks) Cerberus Sunny – January 26 (Cookies) Aphrodite Carrot – January 26 (Cookies) Zeus Nemo – January 26 (Nemo Bucks) Athena Macchiato – January 26 (Cookies)

3 Braveheart Brave Fluffy – January 26 (Cookies) Princess Carrot – February 2 (Cookies) Longshanks Sunny – February 9 (Cookies)

3 Valentine's Day Valentine's Max – February 14 – 21 (Only as a gift) Valentine's Macchiato – February 14 – 21 (Only as a gift) Apple Harry – February 14 (Log-in gift, Available in-store February 14)

1 God of Wealth God of Wealth Barbie – February 13 (Nemo Bucks)



