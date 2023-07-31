Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Grinding Gears Games, Path Of Exile 2

Path Of Exile 2 Details Revealed During ExileCon 2023

Check out everything that was revealed for Path Of Exile 2, as the game is aiming to start testing thing out in mid-2024.

In a move that shouldn't shock anyone, the team behind Path Of Exile 2 revealed new details about their game at their own event, ExileCon 2023. Taking place in Auckland, New Zealand, the team at indie game studio Grinding Gears Games gave everyone in attendance everything they could hope for, as they showed off new content in a couple of different videos, as well as revealed what separates this game from the original. We got all the dev notes below and the videos, as the team will be holding their first closed beta for it on June 7th, 2024.

Return to a Dark Fantasy World

Since the death of Kitava, society has been slowly rebuilding, but Corruption has once again started to spread throughout Wraeclast. The people whisper of a ghastly living Seed that drives those around it to madness. Path of Exile 2 features a brand new campaign with six acts, 100 distinct environments, 600 monsters, and 100 bosses.

Twelve Character Classes

Path of Exile 2 features twelve character classes, two for every combination of Strength, Dexterity, and Intelligence. While each of the class variants focuses on a different playstyle, they're just a starting point. You can combine skills from many classes together to create your ideal character build. Each of the twelve character classes has its own three Ascendancy specializations, resulting in a total of 36 Ascendancy Classes to pick between.

New Skill Gem System

Path of Exile 2 features 240 Skill Gems that grant devastating active skills and 200 Support Gems that modify their behavior. Combine these together to create your perfect build. This is the next generation of Path of Exile's famous skill system. Support Gems are now socketed directly into Skill Gems, removing many of the frustrations present in the old system while maintaining all the previous depth. It's now possible to six-link every skill your character uses.

Dual-Specialize Your Passive Skill Tree

Path of Exile's iconic Passive Skill Tree has made a return with 2,000 skills that allow you to completely customize your gameplay experience. It now features Dual Specialisation, the ability to allocate some passive skill points to two different sets of skills. They engage whenever the appropriate weapon or skill type is used. For example, you can have some points allocated to both daggers and traps or ice and lightning, and as you swap between attacks, the appropriate skill points will apply. This lets you specialize in multiple areas without opportunity cost.

Uncover All-New Items

Path of Exile 2 features 700 equipment base types, and every single one has its own unique item you can find. You can augment your arsenal with new weapons such as Spears, Crossbows, and Flails, as well as supplementary items like Focuses, Traps, and redesigned Sceptres.

Explore a New Path Of Exile 2 Endgame

At the conclusion of Path of Exile 2's six-act campaign, you'll gain access to its endgame. Each of the more than 100 endgame maps has its own boss fight and modifiers that enable revamped versions of many of Path of Exile's past leagues. We'll reveal more details of the surprises that await you in Path of Exile 2's endgame in the lead-up to release.

