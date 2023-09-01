Posted in: Games, Paizo, Pathfinder, Tabletop | Tagged: Role Playing Game, TTRPG

Pathfinder Announces Two New Classes For Second Edition

Paizo revealed two new character classes being added to Pathfinder, expanding the list of options for you to roleplay as.

Paizo has revealed a new addition coming to Pathfinder as they will include two new character classes for you to choose from. The two in question are the Animist and the Exemplar, both adding a different approach to the way you approach established classes when it comes to fighting and spellcasting. The two classes will be included in the multi-product release coming in 2024, withj a playtest running from September 1 until October 2, 2023. You can read more about both of them below.

"The Animist is a Wisdom-based divine spellcasting class that bonds with apparitions, ephemeral spirits who share their power and knowledge with the Animist in exchange for the Animist acting as their agent with the physical world. Bond with a Steward of Stone and Fire to add primal power to your spellcasting, make a pact with an Impostor in Hidden Places to gain access to sneaky and deceptive magics, or allow a Witness to Ancient Battles to possess you and lend its martial talents to your repertoire! Players interested in playing a wise spellcaster who can change their abilities each day, or even moment to moment, based on the spiritual entities they align themselves with, be sure to playtest the Animist!"

"The Exemplar is Pathfinder Second Edition's first rare class, a Charisma-based divine warrior possessing their own spark of divinity. Using the power of receptacles called ikons, the Exemplar can move their divine spark between each of their ikons to unlock potent effects and abilities. As your power grows, you create your own epithet that defines your immortal legacy; whether you become a Cunning Exemplar, Restless as the Tides and known to be a Thief of Moonlight, or a Brave Exemplar, Peerless Under Heaven and destined to be The Last Ruler of an ancient kingdom is up to you! Players interested in playing a demigod destined for greatness and inspired by mythological figures like Maui, Cú Chulainn, and Hercules, be sure to playtest the Exemplar!"

